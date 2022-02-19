Sarcoxie man pleads guilty in assault of girlfriend

Feb. 19—A 34-year-old Sarcoxie man has pleaded guilty to a reduced count in a felony domestic assault case and will be sentenced April 4 in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Richard J. Hayes pleaded guilty at a hearing Wednesday to second-degree domestic assault in the choking of his girlfriend during an argument Sept. 12 at their residence in Sarcoxie.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson ordered a sentencing assessment of Hayes to be completed prior to his sentencing hearing and approved the release of the defendant in the meantime to the local Ascent program for offenders.

Hayes shoved his girlfriend down on a couch and grabbed her by the throat the day in question, choking her to the point she almost blacked out, according to a probable-cause affidavit.