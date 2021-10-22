Sarcoxie man waives hearing on alleged assault of girlfriend

Oct. 22—A 34-year-old Sarcoxie man on Thursday was ordered to stand trial after he waived a preliminary hearing on a charge that he choked his girlfriend to the point she almost blacked out during a domestic dispute Sept. 12.

Richard J. Hayes waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of first-degree domestic assault, and Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 1.

A probable-cause affidavit states that a verbal disagreement between Hayes and his girlfriend escalated when he told her that if she did not leave their residence, he would hurt her. She responded that if he did, she would call her mother or police.

He then proceeded to knock the phone out of her hand and shove her down on a couch where he grabbed her by the throat and choked her while repeatedly telling her that she wasn't "real" and that he was going to kill her, according to the affidavit.

She kept kicking at him while he was choking her, and he eventually let go, according to the affidavit.