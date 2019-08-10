Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited (NSE:SARDAEN) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited (NSE:SARDAEN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 14th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of October.

Sarda Energy & Minerals's next dividend payment will be ₹5.00 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of ₹5.00 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Sarda Energy & Minerals has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of ₹171.65. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Sarda Energy & Minerals

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Sarda Energy & Minerals is paying out just 8.8% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Click here to see how much of its profit Sarda Energy & Minerals paid out over the last 12 months.

NSEI:SARDAEN Historical Dividend Yield, August 10th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Sarda Energy & Minerals's earnings per share have risen 18% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Sarda Energy & Minerals has delivered 5.2% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Sarda Energy & Minerals is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Is Sarda Energy & Minerals an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Sarda Energy & Minerals has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past ten years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. There's a lot to like about Sarda Energy & Minerals, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

Keen to explore more data on Sarda Energy & Minerals's financial performance? Check out our visualisation of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.