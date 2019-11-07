What Is Sarda Energy & Minerals's (NSE:SARDAEN) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Sarda Energy & Minerals (NSE:SARDAEN) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 34% gain, recovering from prior weakness. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 36% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Sarda Energy & Minerals Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Sarda Energy & Minerals's P/E of 3.41 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Sarda Energy & Minerals has a lower P/E than the average (8.7) in the metals and mining industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Sarda Energy & Minerals will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Sarda Energy & Minerals's earnings per share grew by -6.6% in the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 18% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Sarda Energy & Minerals's P/E?

Net debt totals a substantial 165% of Sarda Energy & Minerals's market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Verdict On Sarda Energy & Minerals's P/E Ratio

Sarda Energy & Minerals trades on a P/E ratio of 3.4, which is below the IN market average of 13.5. It's good to see EPS growth in the last 12 months, but the debt on the balance sheet might be muting expectations. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Sarda Energy & Minerals's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 2.5 to 3.4 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.