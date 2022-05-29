Sardines and eggs used to vandalize cars, SC cops say. Woman and man arrested

A Midlands woman and man were recently arrested on multiple charges after the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said they targeted a person’s vehicles and vandalized them.

The Dalzell woman and Richland County man used sardine liquid, egg whites, and opened sardine cans to cause damage to the vehicles, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Both Kyndall Raeann Locklear, 28, and Maxwell Kevin Malecki, 33, were charged with breaking into motor vehicles; malicious injury to personal property; and criminal conspiracy, according to the release.

Early in the morning of May 11, Locklear and Malecki poured egg whites and sardine juice across the hood of a vehicle that resulted in damage to the clear coat and paint of the hood, fenders and bumper, the sheriff’s office said.

Locklear and Malecki broke into another vehicle owned by the same person and poured sardine juice into the carpet and then placed the opened sardine cans under the floormats, causing a severe stench inside the vehicle, according to the release.

Sardines, shown in this file photo, were used to vandalize a car, the sheriff’s office said.

Information about why authorities believe Locklear and Malecki targeted the vehicles owned by the same person, or if they knew that person, was not available.

There was no word how Locklear and Malecki were connected to the vandalism.

Locklear and Malecki caused more than $2,000 in damages to one of the vehicles, the sheriff’s office said.

Arrest warrants were issued for them on May 18, and Locklear was taken into custody that day, according to the release. Malecki was arrested on May 23, the sheriff’s office said.

Both were locked up in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, according to the release. A $7,500 surety bond was set for Locklear, while Malecki received a $3,000 recognizance bond, the sheriff’s office said.

A personal recognizance bond means a defendant is released from jail without being required to post any money, while a surety bond requires the individual to post a percentage of the bond amount in order to get out of jail, according to South Carolina law.