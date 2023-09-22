Sarika Bansal, District D candidate for Cary Town Council

There are three contested races for Cary Town Council this year.

Typically, municipal elections are held in odd-numbered years, and the mayor and all eight council members serve four years.

This year, the mayor, one at-large seat, District B and District D, are elected, while the remaining at-large seat, District A and District C, will be elected in 2025.

For the at-large seat, incumbent Lori Bush faces challengers Mary Inspruker and Matthew Gronke.

District B incumbent Don Frantz faces Michelle Craig. District D incumbent Ryan Eades faces Sarika Bansal and Rachel Jordan.

Mayor Harold Weinbrecht is running unopposed.

Early voting runs through Oct. 7. Election Day is Oct. 10.

To find polling places and full details on early voting, visit the Board of Elections at wake.gov or 919-404-4040.

Name: Sarika Bansal

Age: 43

Residence: 401 Bolton Grant Drive

Occupation and Employer: Raj Jewels, owner

Education: B.S. in Computer Science

Political or civic experience: yes

Campaign website: sarika4cary.com

Why you are running to serve Cary? Why should voters trust you with this position?

I bring a diverse background and experiences as a mom, wife, cybersecurity executive, businesswoman, and a community leader. My experience equips me with valuable knowledge and skills in strategic thinking, budgeting, and understanding complex issues. I am an active member of several nonprofit organizations, also serving on the advisory board of NW Cary YMCA and president of my neighborhood’s Homeowner’s Association.

Western Cary is in a unique position of growth and transformation and needs fresh leadership with out-of-the-box ideas to help the grassroot issues related to growth and density. I have knocked on 2,000 doors to meet people of western Cary and received some valuable feedback from some of you. Cary is a beautiful place because of its people, and it’s time that we put our people first!

What is Cary doing right to manage the town’s growth? If elected, what changes would you propose?

Cary is growing exponentially as it is a magnet for talent and Corporations. Growth is good for the town but has impact on the natural resources, roads and infrastructure. Due to growth, house prices have also increased in western Cary significantly. Affordable housing is becoming an issue in Cary, especially, workforce housing. Cary started its first project to build affordable housing units on Laurel Street and partnered with the private sector to ensure there are housing options for everyone. Cary also has some great programs such as healthy homes to assist existing residents with financial aid to meet the rising costs or if there is a repair needed to maintain the house.

If elected, I will continue to support the above mentioned programs. Additionally, I will advocate to relax requirements for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) that can serve as a small house and can help both renter and home owner. Relaxing some of the needs for designated parking spots for affordable housing is also important aspect.

Housing affordability continues to pose issues for families in Cary. Many people who have lived here say they can no longer afford rent or struggle to own a home. What must Cary do for established and new residents to live here comfortably?

Cary is the fastest-growing town in Wake County. Housing affordability is a concern for many and

Build a strong transit system can help reduce the overall cost of living. For example, a person/ family spends approximately $1,000 per month on a car, and having a strong Bus Rapid Transit that is accessible to everyone in western Cary can help residents save money on that front. Additionally, it will also help reduce congestion Budget responsibly to provide the best quality of life while maintaining the lowest possible taxes”

Some residents have expressed concern about the rapid growth of Cary amid new changes like the potential redevelopment of the Town Hall campus, more nightlife, and other projects. How can Cary grow, especially downtown, without losing its community character?

Cary is in a unique position of transformation and growth and residents have expressed their concerns regarding the traffic, historic landmark buildings, lack of citizen engagement and noise pollution.

While we want to continue to build our infrastructure, buildings, and ambiance to meet the growing needs of the town, we must remember that Cary is amazing because of the people that live here, and their input is important while decisions are being made. Citizen engagement and input is critical while the future of the downtown is still being decided.

Overall thoughtful planning will be pivotal in retaining the community character including but not limited to, traffic management, ensure minimal impact to historic buildings like page-walker during the construction of Town Hall campus, ordinance or time limit for noise and increase community input.

What must Cary do to become more inclusive of marginalized residents, including African Americans, people of color, immigrants, poor or working class, and the LGBTQ+ community?

Cary is an amazing place where diverse communities live together and inspire each other, especially western Cary, which is 50% diverse as per the recent data from the Town of Cary (TOC).

Listen Actively and Empathetically by engaging the marginalized communities through town-hall meetings and focus groups to understand their needs and concerns. Listening is the first step in making a positive change.

Diverse Representation in Leadership: Ensure diverse representation in local government, including city councils, boards, and commissions. Provide support and resources to help them succeed.

Diversity training to Police: Provide resources and training to the front-line officers to work with the marginalized communities.

Cultural celebrations and events: invest in celebrating cultures, events and awareness programs.

How can Cary continue to expand and protect its parks, greenways, and environment?

Expanding and protecting parks, greenways and the environment in Cary is crucial for several reasons, especially as the town continues to grow. Here are ways Cary can continue to expand and protect its natural spaces:

Continue to invest in Green Infrastructure, preserve natural habitat and tree canopy protection, water quality management, biodiversity conservation. It is particularly possible though.

public awareness and education public and private partnerships long term and short-term planning

It is important to implement best practices and controls for preservation to maintain a good quality of life for the residents while we have responsibility toward nature. Keeping the air and water clean while protecting the trees, natural habitat and lives is important.

What three issues would you focus on in office that others might not? Why are they important for Cary?

Build more collaboration and communication across neighboring municipalities and Wake and Chatham school boards. EMS in Chatham county is not on par currently and requires dedicated support from Council. There has been mixed feedback from residents of western Cary in Chatham County. Recreation for senior citizens in western Cary. Western Cary has four subdivisions for senior citizens but does not have any classes or recreation activities for them. It is important that we invest in our senior citizens as they are important part of our town.

What specific life experiences or skills have prepared you for town governance?

I have worked in senior executive roles in various corporations and have strong leadership experience. I have also been part of several nonprofit organizations in RTP, including being on the advisory board of NW Cary YMCA and President of my subdivision’s home owner’s association. I am a servant leader and believe in always prioritizing the need of people.

Overall, my professional expertise, community involvement, and dedication makes me a well-rounded and effective leader that will prioritize the residents of Western Cary and their interests. I have knocked on 2,000 doors to understand and received some valuable feedback from some of you. I am a hardworking, committed and honest leader that is ready to commit my time to the place I lovingly call my home, Cary.

Please make note of any endorsements you’ve received that you consider to be important.

Endorsements from:

Former member of NC State Senate and current utility commissioner Floyd McKissick

Ex-Councilwoman Marla Dorrel

Morrisville Councilman Steve Rao

Veteran and former colleague Andrew Tascione

Former 2nd Vice Chair of Chatham County Democratic Party Pam Cash-Roper

Founder and CEO of Levelless Maxine Phillips

N.c. Transit Workers Association

Political Action Committee

If you have any other goals or issues that you’d like to address, please do so here.

I have knocked on 2,000 doors where density and growth came up several times during our discussions. While growth is good for our town, it also has its impact on the town’s resources. Currently, western Cary doesn’t have the budget to keep up with the infrastructure or roads, and it is important that we conduct an assessment and invest on these projects. It is important that we invest in people that feel geographically isolated. If elected, I will continue to voice the concerns of residents of western Cary.