What Can We Make Of Sarine Technologies Ltd.’s (SGX:U77) High Return On Capital?

Today we’ll look at Sarine Technologies Ltd. (SGX:U77) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Sarine Technologies:

0.17 = US$9.4m ÷ (US$76m – US$10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Sarine Technologies has an ROCE of 17%.

Does Sarine Technologies Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Sarine Technologies’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 8.5% average in the Machinery industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Separate from Sarine Technologies’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

As we can see, Sarine Technologies currently has an ROCE of 17% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 12%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Sarine Technologies.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Sarine Technologies’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Sarine Technologies has total liabilities of US$10m and total assets of US$76m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 14% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.