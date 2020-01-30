Is Sarine Technologies Ltd.'s (SGX:U77) CEO Pay Fair?

David Block became the CEO of Sarine Technologies Ltd. (SGX:U77) in 2017. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

See our latest analysis for Sarine Technologies

How Does David Block's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Sarine Technologies Ltd. has a market capitalization of S$123m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$545k over the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$360k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below S$272m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be S$469k.

That means David Block receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Sarine Technologies has changed over time.

SGX:U77 CEO Compensation, January 30th 2020 More

Is Sarine Technologies Ltd. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Sarine Technologies Ltd. has shrunk earnings per share by 69% each year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 18% over last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Sarine Technologies Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 78%, Sarine Technologies Ltd. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

David Block is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

Returns have been disappointing and the company is not growing its earnings per share. Suffice it to say, we don't think the CEO is underpaid! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Sarine Technologies shares (free trial).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.