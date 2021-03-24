Sarm Heslop: FBI called in to assist search for missing British woman

Sarm Heslop has been missing for more than two weeks

The FBI has been called in to assist the search for a British woman who vanished from her boyfriend’s yacht in the US Virgin Islands more than two weeks ago, The Telegraph can reveal.

Agents from the bureau are now helping police officers investigate the disappearance of 41-year old Sarm Heslop.

It comes as records emerged showing that Ms Heslop’s boyfriend Ryan Bane - who has refused to allow US Virgin Islands police to search his luxury yacht - smashed his former wife’s head on the floor in a vicious domestic attack.

A desperate search has been underway for Ms Heslop since she went missing from the 47ft catamaran Siren Song on Mar 8, with coast guards, police and local volunteers scouring the beach and waters of St John Island.

US Virgin Islands police have now told The Telegraph that agents from the FBI have joined the investigation, in what is being seen as a highly significant step.

Toby Derima, spokesman for the USVIPD, said: "We are working with our federal partners, including the FBI, in this investigation."

The FBI and local police will be trying to build up a detailed picture of the moments before Ms Heslop went missing, as well exploring whether she might have managed to make it from the yacht to other nearby islands that night.

The US Virgin Islands are a territory of the United States and as such are within the FBI’s investigative jurisdiction, allowing them to conduct inquiries there.

Mr Bane, who has not yet been named as a suspect, or ‘person of interest’, has so far blocked efforts by the police to carry out a forensic search of his yacht, invoking his rights to refuse them access.

Mr Derima said: “Mr. Bane retained counsel, and upon his attorney’s advice, he exercised his 4th and 5th Amendment rights as a US citizen. Exercising those rights does not mean that you are guilty.

"We are doing everything we can to get on the boat. We have to have an actual reason. Just him being the last person [to see Heslop] —isn't considered enough probable cause. Detectives know what they need to have probable cause. The court isn't going to give them the warrant they need."

He added: “We are reviewing all options of what could have happened, including Ms. Heslop somehow making it to nearby St. Thomas."

Ms Heslop’s friends and family, who have expressed frustration that days have gone by without Mr Bane’s yacht being searched, welcomed the involvement of the FBI.

Andrew Baldwin, one of Ms Heslop’s closest friends, said: “If Mr Bane loves Sarm then why wouldn't he want to aid the investigation as much as possible? We welcome reports that the FBI is now assisting with the investigation and would implore the FBI and our UK police force to each dedicate an officer to support the USVIPD until we have an outcome, whatever that may be.”

He added: “Sarm is a British citizen in US territory so a joint approach, with all the international investigation expertise that would bring, would be an optimal approach and also give the family the comfort they need.”

Mr Bane's former wife, Cori Stevenson, has told USVIPD that he had been physically and verbally abusive towards her during their six-year marriage and that she had slept with a shotgun during their divorce for fear of him.

Mr Bane served 21 days in prison after pleading guilty to domestic abuse against Ms Stevenson in Michigan in 2011.

Records obtained by The Telegraph from Oakland County Sheriff Office, detail Ms Stevenson’s claims against him following his arrest for assault and battery in November that year, after they returned home from a wedding.

The arrest report states: “After running down the stairs, Ryan grabbed her in the dining room, threw her to the ground, and smashed her head into the floor, chipping one of her teeth.

“Her right ear lobe was bloody and scratched. Her right shoulder and the right side of her neck showed red scratches. Her right eyelid was scratched and red.”

The arresting officer added: “She states that Ryan has been becoming increasingly verbally abusive toward her, and that he has been physically abusive one time previously.”

When he was arrested Mr Bane claimed that it had been Ms Stevenson who had attacked him and he was acting in self defence.

Mr Bane’s lawyer, David Cattie, said US Coast Guards had boarded his boat after he raised the alarm following Ms Heslop’s disappearance in the early hours of March 8.

“Ryan’s thoughts are with Sarm and her family at this time, and he is praying for her safe return,” said Mr Cattie.