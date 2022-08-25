SARPD: Two wanted in connection with attempted homicide on Main Street in Stroudsburg

Stroud Area Regional Police are asking the public for assistance locating two of three individuals wanted in connection with an attempted homicide that occurred on Stroudsburg's Main Street earlier this August.

On Monday, SARPD issued a release identifying three people — Williams Derosier, Kylan Coombs and Alexandra Hidalgo — alleged to have fired shots at a man walking along Main Street following an altercation at a bar.

According to SARPD, on Aug. 7, 2022, at around 1:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Main Street for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle. At the scene, patrol officers found a .223 caliber shell casing in the roadway and a parked vehicle that had been struck by the bullet.

Patrol officers canvassed the area, took witness statements, obtain video, secured the scene and contacted the SARPD Detective unit for assistance.

The vehicle involved in the shooting was identified through video surveillance, and a search warrant was obtained for the older silver and blue pickup truck. Officers recognized the truck, and knew the driver resided at the Bridge Street Apartments at Fairground Circle in Stroud Township. The truck was located at that address and seized.

Through the investigation, officers found that Derosier, Coombs and Hidalgo went to a bar on Main Street at about 1:30 a.m., and Derosier and Coombs became involved in an argument that led to a physical altercation with another individual at the bar. Police speculate that the fight occurred due to a past incident between Derosier and the victim.

After bystanders and bar security broke up the fight, the victim and another male left the bar, followed by Derosier, Coombs and Hidalgo. Derosier, Coombs and Hidalgo got into a blue and silver pickup truck and drove east on Main Street, turned around on North 6th Street, and then headed west.

At that time, the victim was observed walking with a group of people along the sidewalk. The blue and silver pickup drove by the group, and Coombs fired one shot from a rifle out of the passenger side window toward the victim, striking a parked car. The truck and the occupants then fled the area.

Following the investigation, interviews and observation of video evidence, arrest warrants were obtained for Derosier, Coombs and Hidalgo on Aug. 19, 2022.

Derosier was arrested on the warrant on Aug. 19, and arraigned by District Justice Anzini. Bail was denied, and Derosier is currently incarcerated at the Monroe County Correction Facility.

Coombs and Hidalgo have yet to be apprehended as of Aug. 25.

Coombs is described as a 23-year-old Black male from Stroudsburg. He has been charged with attempted criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, both first-degree felonies; aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, both second-degree felonies; firearms not to be carried without a license, a third-degree felony; and simple assault, conspiracy to commit simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, all second-degree misdemeanors.

Hildalgo is described as a 26-year-old white female from Stroudsburg. She has been charged with attempted criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide; aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault; and simple assault, conspiracy to commit simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Derosier, a 29-year-old Black male from Stroudsburg, was arrested and charged with attempted criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide; aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault; and simple assault, conspiracy to commit simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Coombs and Hidalgo is encouraged to call SARPD at 570-992-9911, or to directly contact Detective Christian Capone via email at ccapone@sarpd.com.

