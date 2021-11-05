ST. CLOUD — A Sartell man is suspected of selling narcotics to a confidential informant in August 2020.

Cody Ray Bruggenthies, 29, is charged with third- and fourth-degree controlled substance crime, both felony-level charges, in Benton County District Court.

According to a criminal complaint, a confidential informant told law enforcement Bruggenthies had offered to sell him some heroin. The Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force arranged a controlled purchase on Aug. 6, 2020 in the 10 block of Wilson Avenue Southeast.

Law enforcement observing the deal saw Bruggenthies get into the confidential informant's car, then leave. They later met up with the informant to obtain the suspected heroin, which was tested by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and was discovered to be methamphetamine.

Bruggenthies has an initial court appearance scheduled for Nov. 16.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Sartell man suspected of selling methamphetamine