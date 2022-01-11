Sartell woman accused of chasing, choking woman Saturday

SARTELL — A Sartell woman faces a felony domestic assault charge after she was accused of choking another woman Saturday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Megan Alysia Dietz, 23, faces a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge and two misdemeanor domestic assault charges.

According to the complaint against her, police officers were sent to a Sartell apartment Saturday on a report of an incomplete 911 call.

Dispatch said they could hear what sounded like a physical struggle and someone saying "stop" over the phone, the complaint said. When officers returned the call a woman told police she was not OK and needed to leave the apartment.

More: Central Minnesota officials decline CentraCare's request for a 6-week mask mandate

The woman told police she attempted to leave the apartment several times after an argument with Dietz, but said Dietz trapped her in the bathroom and slammed her foot in the door.

The woman said she tried calling 911 and Dietz attempted to stop her. The woman said Dietz grabbed her by the throat and choked her, then pushed her against the bathroom door.

When she attempted to get away, Dietz took her to the ground and put her in a chokehold where she had difficulty breathing, the complaint said.

The woman had visible red marks around her neck and injuries to her arm and foot.

Dietz was booked in the Stearns County jail and her first court appearance was Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Sartell woman accused of chasing, choking woman