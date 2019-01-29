Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM): The Best Of Both Worlds

I’ve been keeping an eye on Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe DIM has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-sound company with a great track record and a buoyant growth outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Sartorius Stedim Biotech here.

DIM is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. DIM’s has produced operating cash levels of 1.16x total debt over the past year, which implies that DIM’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

For Sartorius Stedim Biotech, I’ve put together three fundamental aspects you should look at:

