Sartorius Stedim Biotech With a Strong Start in 2020

- Sales revenue up 22.3% in constant currencies, order intake up 39.3%, underlying EBITDA margin1 up 1.4 percentage points to 30.0%

- Strong demand across all product categories and geographies; additionally fueled by significant equipment orders from China and customer stocking initiatives

- Outlook for 2020 increased and adjusted for expected closing of acquisition of Danaher life science assets and for pandemic-related effects

AUBAGNE, France, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB), a leading partner of the biopharma industry, has continued on its profitable growth track in the first quarter 2020 despite uncertainties and challenges arising from the coronavirus pandemic. The Group grew by double digits in sales revenue, order intake and earnings, recording substantial gains across all geographies.

"We are very pleased with this set of strong results in these challenging times," said Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg, Chairman of the Board and CEO. "Growth has remained dynamic, our production sites as well as supply chains are up and running and as a company relevant to the healthcare sector we have been exempted from shelter-in-place rules where imposed by governments. However, all workflows at Sartorius Stedim Biotech are, of course, also affected by the extensive safety measures in place at all sites worldwide: our customer contacts, the transitions between changing production shifts, and office work that has been converted to remote working from home," said Kreuzburg.

Sales revenue increased against relatively moderate comparables in the prior-year quarter by 22.3% to 422.1 million euros (reported: +23.1%). The non-organic growth contribution from the acquisition of the cell culture media specialist Biological Industries was about 1.5 percentage points, as expected. Order intake saw an even more pronounced increase, rising by 39.3% to 534.8 million euros (reported: +40.3%). The additional momentum was driven by larger equipment orders from China and by pull-forward effects due to stocking initiatives of customers in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

With respect to geographies, the Americas recorded continued strong momentum in sales, which were up by 20.3% to 152.7 million euros. Asia|Pacific once again saw the most dynamic growth of 31.6% to 101.7 million euros with larger equipment orders that also resulted in a very high increase in order intake for the quarter, while in EMEA (Europe | Middle East | Africa), sales totaled 167.6 million euros, equaling a gain of 19.0%.

(All changes in sales revenue and order intake are given in constant currencies, unless otherwise stated.)

Underlying EBITDA1 rose overproportionately to sales growth from 98.1 million euros to 126.7 million euros. The respective margin reached 30.0% (Q1 2019: 28.6%). The main driver for this margin expansion was economies of scale while currency effects were slightly dilutive. Relevant net profit after non-controlling interest1 for the Group surged by 28.4% to 80.3 million euros, resulting in earnings per share1 of 0.87 euros compared with 0.68 euros a year earlier.

Key financial indicators

SSB's CAPEX ratio1 decreased upon the completion of several large projects. In addition, some investments have been postponed following the pandemic crisis. The ratio stood at 6.0% compared to 9.4% a year earlier. The ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA1 was 0.1 (Dec. 31, 2019: 0.3). Equity increased from 1,177.6 million euros at year-end 2019 to 1,245.9 million euros as of the reporting date. The equity ratio remained at a very comfortable level of 65.7%, (Dec. 31, 2019: 64.7%). The SSB Group therefore continues to have a very solid balance sheet and financial position.