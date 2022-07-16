SAS Contract Talks Continue as Pilot Strike Enters Third Week

(Bloomberg) -- Scandinavian carrier SAS AB continued talks with pilot unions on Saturday with the strike that has grounded most of its flights during the peak holiday season poised to enter a third week.

A spokesman for the SAS and a spokeswoman for the Swedish Pilot Union both confirmed the talks were continuing Saturday. Neither indicated whether the two sides were any closer to an agreement.

The staff walkout started on July 4 after negotiations over an improved pay deal broke down with unions representing about 1,000 cockpit crew. SAS Chief Executive Anko van der Werff described the walkout at one of the busiest times of year as “devastating,” and it is estimated to be costing the airline as much as $9 million a day in refunds and lost ticket sales.

The carrier has canceled hundreds of flights and the walkout contributed to the airline filing for bankruptcy protection in the US earlier this month.

SAS Warns Pilot Strike Puts at Risk Emergency Bridge Financing

The Nordic region’s biggest airline is currently locked in negotiations with investors over bridge financing of up to $700 million as well as a $3 billion restructuring of its balance sheet involving new equity and the conversion of existing debt into shares.

The governments of Sweden and Denmark each own a 21.8% stake in SAS after it was bailed out in 2020. While Denmark has said it’s open to adding to its holding, Sweden’s government flagged it will accept a conversion of debt it is owed into equity, but won’t participate in a new capital raise.

