SAS: Top 10 Marketing Experts That Will Take Your Business to the Next Level

Social Aim Solutions

Top 10 Marketing Experts

Top 10 Marketing Experts

This photo includes the top 3 of 10 Marketing experts: Shahrez Hayder, Nick Theriot, Brandon Moore.
This photo includes the top 3 of 10 Marketing experts: Shahrez Hayder, Nick Theriot, Brandon Moore.
This photo includes the top 3 of 10 Marketing experts: Shahrez Hayder, Nick Theriot, Brandon Moore.

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world of Digital Marketing is largely predominant in the current age of technology. The ever evolving industry is constantly introducing new digital trends and strategies for business growth.

According to Social Aim Solutions there is a simple and effective way for business owners and entrepreneurs to stay informed with what’s working. Keeping up with the strongest marketing professionals will lead your business to maintain a competitive advantage.

However, as the digital marketing arena is highly saturated, identifying true experts from the crowd can be a difficult task. To make things easier, we have compiled the following list:

1. Shahrez Hayder (@Shahrezhayder)

Shahrez Hayder is the CEO and Founder of OptemaGOLD Marketing. The ‘King of Systems’ is known to build 8-figure businesses from scratch.

Shahrez develops indestructible systems through advanced business-marketing strategy and applied psychology. The second he & his team step in, they completely re-engineer sales, marketing and branding systems in order to turn the miserable bottleneck filled venture into a revenue generating machine. Shahrez’s powerful network connections land businesses on authoritative publications like Forbes, Entrepreneur and INC. Shahrez also holds exclusive coaching sessions and masterminds to entrepreneurs who are looking to scale their businesses and optimize their mindset to the next level.

2. Nick Theriot (@Nicktheriot)

Nick Theriot is the founder of Theriot Solutions - an eCommerce digital agency for brands who are looking to scale. He has helped multiple clients who were stuck at $25,000 - $50,000 per month in revenue scale past $250,000 per month with Facebook Ads profitability. His company manages over 6 figures a month on Facebook Ad spend across multiple client accounts. Over the last year, just one brand went from negative on ads to $2.1 million in sales with Facebook Ads at a 300% ROI. Not only do they focus on Facebook Ads, but the sales process as a whole, to maximize results for clients. Nick & his team at Theriot Solutions are helping e-com business owners who feel frustrated and stuck at $25,000 - $50,000 per month, by laying out the road ahead of them and over-delivering on results!

3. Brandon Moore (@bmo.saubi)

Brandon Moore specializes in transforming coaches from obscurity to celebrity and become the go-to authority in their market. He constantly pushes the boundaries of digital marketing and works alongside industry giants like Jeremy Haynes (mentor to thousands of entrepreneurs and CEO of Megalodon Marketing). Brandon has helped coaches scale by 444% and his strategies have been featured on Disrupt Magazine. His agency Netmore Marketing is responsible for creating multi 7-figure businesses in only 18 months by using one of his favorite strategies, the “Blue Ocean Strategy”.

4. Hieu Hoang (@HughHoang)

Hugh Hoang is the founding CEO of More Client Online – a marketing & sales automation agency for service-based businesses. After having delivered great results for many businesses across various industries, Hugh now dedicates 2021 to helping financial advisors book more appointments with qualified leads and automate their entire sales process. What sets Hugh & his agency apart is that he only profits from the results that he can prove he’s responsible for, allowing clients to not have to risk a huge investment up front. Hugh constantly goes above and beyond to bring in more money-making opportunities for his clients while giving them more freedom to focus on their services.

5. Shayan Tehrani (@Shayantehrani)

Shayan Tehrani is the CEO of Top Lion Marketing, a digital marketing agency specialized in helping Mortgage Professionals rapidly scale their brand and sales. He and his team are committed to helping mortgage brokers, LOs and agents create enormous leverage through their brand. This means building relationships at scale and achieving market leader status through their sales and marketing strategies. Within a couple of weeks of onboarding, his clientele has seen an overwhelming calendar of business. Seeing $30,000+ revenue months isn’t something new for this team. In fact, their 14 appointments in 14 days guarantee is the first chapter to ensure clients establish freedom and power in their business and lifestyle. If you’re a mortgage professional looking to break the barrier of ‘average’ and become a local superstar, Shayan Tehrani is your guy.

6. The Avenue Media Team (@Avenue.to)

Danica Jokic, Enrique Toscano, and Olivier Corizzi lead the team at Avenue Media, a full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in projects for real estate, construction, and manufacturing companies. The Avenue Media team transforms outdated, stale company images into on-trend, relevant brand messaging based on market-driven data, and research-based results. They form long-lasting relationships with clients to assist as a partner in achieving goals that increase the bottom line with a reliable and streamlined process. With extensive forethought, Avenue Media sets clear expectations and guarantees the quality of its work with transparency and trust. The firm's services include full brand strategy execution and competitor analysis, logo and asset design, project positioning consultation and brand standard creation, website design and development, digital and print advertising, and search engine optimization. Their team are experts at homing in on a vision and mission that drives their clients' team culture and creates content and media planning to support those values. Analytics drive future roadmaps based on specific data. When your firm needs support from planning through implementation, Avenue Media creates a cohesive plan and executes with precision.

7. Andrew Gaikwad (@andrew.the.explorer)

Andrew Gaikwad is the founder of Kainyx - a Whitelabel lead generation agency for marketing agencies. He has saved hundreds of agency owners from the overwhelming task of the ads fulfillment process for clients, to focus purely on Client acquisition and retention. His company manages more than $250k monthly ad spend, on Facebook and Instagram alone, for agencies. He has helped agency owners grow to 6 and 7 figure run rates by constantly overdelivering on client results, allowing agency owners to solely focus on client management. Andrew Gaikwad also consults and coaches agency owners and entrepreneurs on fulfillment bottlenecks and business development.

8. Hassan Mohaidly (@hassanmohaidly)

Hassan Mohaidly is the founder of Hassan Mohaidly Marketing Inc -- an email marketing agency that helps Coaches & Influencers with high-ticket offers scale their business through email marketing. As the ‘Email Architect’, Hassan is the go-to expert that Coaches & Influencers turn to for transforming their email marketing, from a challenging task, to an email list of repeat clients & engaged subscribers. Through his 7-step Tailored Launch & Deployment email marketing framework, he has helped his clients obtain 6-figure run rates, enhancing clients’ time to focus on what they’re amazing at. His attention to detail, dedication, & obsession with client success has captured the attention and respect of renowned entrepreneurs, influencers, and top media personalities such as Dan Lok, Scott Yancey, Peter Sage, Tina Hay, Stefan James, Nik Halik, Ross Cameron, Colin Sprake, and more.

9. Gunnar Kolrud, Ali Kamel & Tieba Bropleh (@conversion_pr)

Gunnar Kolrud Ali Kamel & Tieba Bropleh, are the founders and owners of The Conversion Academy. The company has helped separate Realtors from the pack, by helping grow their business through publicity and direct marketing. They work specifically with Real Estate entrepreneurs who want to leverage publicity to become the trusted authority in their market. Some of their connections include: Forbes, ABC, Entrepreneur, Yahoo Finance, and more. Prior to working with them, most agents had no control over their digital narrative, they simply looked like every other realtor. After working with The Conversion Academy Realtors have 2-10x the profitability of their current marketing spend within 6-12 months of getting published. They pride themself on consistent communication, professionalism, and a clear-cut white-glove service. They’re one of the few companies in their space that offer a 100 percent money-back guarantee.

10. Jake Tacher (@jaketacher)

Jake Tacher is the founder of Credibility PR - a PR firm focused on media publications and podcast placements. He helps entrepreneurs and businesses who “look just like everyone else” in their space completely stand out from the competition and become the authority and trusted choice in their industry. His company has placed their clients in publications: Forbes, Yahoo!, MarketWatch, ABC, NBC, and FOX, dominating the front page of Google. Jake also consults businesses in their sales and marketing strategies and has even helped companies grow all the way to 9 figures on 99% inbound leads.

Make sure to follow each of these amazing marketing experts, as they continue to thrive and help their clients perform at their peak. Each of their Instagram's has been directly linked here. Finally, we would like to thank Social Aim Solutions for taking the time to put this article together.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6bf2646e-c289-41a0-b645-d6085e7f5138

CONTACT: Media Details Contact: Matthew Fraser Company: Social Aim Solutions Phone: 250-997-1822 Email: Matt@socialaimsolutions.com


Latest Stories

  • In liberal San Francisco, white responses to George Floyd's killing proved revealing

    George Floyd’s death and the white response had placed an emphatic point on how twin scourges of economic disenfranchisement and racial segregation had manifested, with the pandemic as a backdrop. My role was victim and teacher all at once, and it enraged me. 

  • Mexican president wants to restrict US agents in Mexico

    Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has tossed another hot potato to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden with a proposal that would restrict U.S. agents in Mexico and remove their diplomatic immunity. The proposal submitted quietly this week by López Obrador would require Drug Enforcement Administration agents to hand over all information they collect to the Mexican government, and require any Mexican officials they contact to submit a full report to Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department.

  • 'Havana syndrome' likely caused by directed microwaves - US report

    The US report is the latest attempt to explain a mystery illness that affected diplomats in Cuba.

  • Japan, France, U.S. plan their first joint military drills in May: media

    Japan, France, and the United States will hold joint military drills on land and sea for the first time in May next year as the Chinese military steps up activity in the region, the Sankei newspaper said on Sunday. The exercises, conducted on one of Japan's uninhabited outlying islands, will focus on providing relief efforts during a natural disaster, but parts could also form the basis for a defence against attack, the paper said, without citing sources. Japan's defence ministry was not immediately available to respond to Reuters' request for confirmation.

  • Joe Biden officially secures enough electors to become US president

    California certified its presidential election on Friday and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House. Secretary of State Alex Padilla's formal approval of Mr Biden's win in the state brought his tally of pledged electors so far to 279, according to a tally by The Associated Press. That's just over the 270 threshold for victory. These steps in the election are often ignored formalities. But the hidden mechanics of electing a US president have drawn new scrutiny this year as President Donald Trump continues to deny Mr Biden's victory and pursues increasingly specious legal strategies aimed at overturning the results before they are finalised. Although it's been apparent for weeks that Mr Biden won the presidential election, his accrual of more than 270 electors is the first step toward the White House, said Edward B. Foley, a law professor at Ohio State University. "It is a legal milestone and the first milestone that has that status," Mr Foley said. "Everything prior to that was premised on what we call projections."

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • California wildfires: 1,000 firefighters battle to curb blazes as ‘less than third contained’

    Around 25,000 people have already been forced from their homes after blaze broke out on Wednesday

  • Turkey in weekend lockdown with coronavirus cases at record highs

    Turkey has entered its first full weekend lockdown since May as deaths from coronavirus more than doubled in less than three weeks to hit record highs, with daily infections now among the highest numbers recorded globally. The daily death toll https://tmsnrt.rs/35LkG8h rose to a record high of 196 on Saturday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 14,705. Opposition politicians have expressed scepticism however about whether the official death toll reflects the true picture in the country of 83 million people.

  • Juan Guaido prepares to lose his seat in Venezuela - and his freedom

    When Juan Guaido raised his right hand and symbolically swore himself in as Venezuela’s interim president nearly two years ago, the tens of thousands watching on a main Caracas avenue rejoiced. As the country’s national anthem, “Glory to the Brave People,” then blasted through loudspeakers, some lifted their hands in a sign of victory, crying and overwhelmed with emotion. The trickle of news alerts in the following days advising that another country had recognised the 35 year-old as the country’s rightful leader seemed to confirm their certainty that Nicolas Maduro would soon be forced from the presidential palace. But two years on and Mr Maduro remains in power with complete control. And after parliamentary elections on Sunday, that claim will likely collapse entirely when he loses his seat and thus his claim as Venezuela's legitimate president. He may also lose his freedom. With Guaido’s term ending, so too will his parliamentary immunity. Mr Maduro may feel emboldened to detain the opposition leader or force him to flee the country.

  • US Navy official says 'uneasy deterrence' reached with Iran

    The top U.S. Navy official in the Mideast said Sunday that America has reached an “uneasy deterrence” with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea, even as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Vice Adm. Sam Paparo, who oversees the Navy’s 5th Fleet based in Bahrain, struck an academic tone in comments to the annual Manama Dialogue hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

  • The UK is reportedly granting a record '5 passports a minute' to Hong Kong residents

    The UK Passport Office this year has issued a record number of British National (Overseas) passports to residents of Hong Kong, says a report.

  • Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders as COVID-19 surges

    California's two most densely inhabited regions and its agricultural breadbasket will be under stay-at-home orders by Sunday night as the COVID-19 pandemic strains hospitals in the most populous U.S. state, officials said. Designed to kick in when intensive care units in any of five regions have little remaining capacity, the order affecting Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley will close bars, hair salons and barbershops, and allows restaurants to remain open only for takeout and delivery service. The shutdowns, which go into effect at 11:59 pm Sunday, are triggered by an order announced Wednesday by Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

  • Saudi, Israeli officials spar at regional conference

    An influential Saudi prince launched a bitter attack on Israel at a regional conference, drawing retorts from the Jewish state's foreign minister who addressed the gathering virtually. The row erupted months after the UAE and Bahrain broke decades of Arab consensus by normalising ties with Israel, a move condemned as a "stab in the back" by Palestinians. Prince Turki al-Faisal, a Saudi former intelligence chief who is said to be close to the country's top leadership, reiterated strong support for the Palestinian cause in a fiery presentation to the Manama Dialogue security forum. In unusually blunt language, he accused Israel of depicting itself as a "small, existentially threatened country, surrounded by bloodthirsty killers who want to eradicate her from existence". "And yet they profess that they want to be friends with Saudi Arabia," he said. He described the Jewish state as a "Western colonising power" and outlined a history of forcible eviction of Palestinians and destroyed villages. Palestinians were held "in concentration camps under the flimsiest of security accusations - young and old, women and men, who are rotting there without recourse to justice," he said.

  • China prepares large-scale rollout of coronavirus vaccines

    Provincial governments across China are placing orders for experimental, domestically made coronavirus vaccines, though health officials have yet to say how well they work or how they may reach the country's 1.4 billion people. Developers are speeding up final testing, the Chinese foreign minister said during a U.N. meeting last week, as Britain approved emergency use of Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine candidate and providers scrambled to set up distribution. Developers have yet to disclose how effective their vaccines are and possible side effects.

  • Newborn Boys Were Dumped in Chicago Trash 17 Years Ago. Cops Just Cracked the Case.

    Seventeen years ago, a Waste Management employee was emptying trash bins in Cook County’s Stickney Township when she found a pair of newborn twins. The infants were dead, and their umbilical cords were still attached, according to Chicago Tribune reporting at the time. During the course of their investigation back then, police spoke with neighbors and pregnant women in the area, but never managed to solve the case. On Saturday, however, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced a breakthrough: They’d charged the infants’ mother, Antoinette Briley, with two counts of first-degree murder.Nebraska Drug Kingpin Hid Out for Over Three Decades Using Dead Baby’s Identity: FedsBack in 2003, authorities ruled the newborn boys’ deaths a homicide after an autopsy revealed that they were born alive and died of asphyxiation. The case sat cold for more than a decade, until police reopened it in 2018. As they began their investigation anew, detectives used what a press release provided to The Daily Beast describes as “the latest developments in genetic genealogy” to try and identify the twins’ birth mother.Cook County Sheriff’s Office detectives subsequently travelled to Briley’s home state, where they obtained a discarded item that contained her DNA. It matched the victims’ DNA.Finally, on Thursday, police received a tip that Briley would be in Cook County. They arrested her after a traffic stop in Oak Lawn on Friday, with a bond hearing set for Saturday afternoon.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Injured protesters treated at Paris demonstrations

    Thousands of people had began marching peacefully in Paris when the clashes erupted between police and pockets of protesters, most dressed in black and their faces covered. Some used hammers to break up paving stones. The protesters were denouncing police brutality and President Emmanuel Macron's security policy plans which the demonstrators say would restrict civil liberties. In one incident, police charged after fireworks were launched at their lines. Hooded youths smashed one store window. There were violent clashes between protesters and police in a similar protest last week.

  • Britain's MoD in talks to control steelmaker for nuclear submarines -Sky News

    The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had enlisted Deloitte to advise it on the talks with privately-owned Sheffield Forgemasters, Sky News said, citing steel industry sources. The MoD could not immediately be reached for comment. An outright takeover of Sheffield Forgemasters, which traces its history back to a small blacksmith's forge in the 1750s, was only one of a number of options being considered, and that any agreement was likely to be several months away, Sky News said.

  • Biden needs to take the Wayne Gretzky approach to foreign policy

    Opinion: Acting with conviction, not searching for compromise, has best chance of consensus on the most important international issues the US faces.

  • EPA says flood control project not subject to previous veto

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does not object to a revised proposal for a massive flood-control project to pump water from parts of the Mississippi Delta, a regional administrator for the agency says. On Oct. 16, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers published a draft of a new environmental impact statement that supports the project, reversing the Corps' own previous report that had said the project would hurt wetlands.

  • Moscow starts mass COVID-19 vaccination

    Moscow began distributing the Sputnik V COVID-19 shot via 70 clinics on Saturday. It marks Russia's first mass vaccination against the disease, the city's coronavirus task force said. Though final trials have yet to be completed, for Sputnik V or a second vaccine. And scientists have raised concerns about the speed at which Russia has worked, giving the regulatory go-ahead for its vaccines and launching mass vaccinations before safety and efficacy have been fully tested. The task force said the Russian-made vaccine would first be made available to doctors and other medical workers, teachers and social workers because they ran the highest risk of exposure to the disease. Moscow, the epicenter of Russia's coronavirus outbreak, registered 7,993 new cases overnight, well above the daily tallies of around 700 seen in early September. The age for those receiving shots is capped at 60. People with certain underlying health conditions, pregnant women and those who have had a respiratory illness for the past two weeks are barred from vaccination. Russia has developed two COVID-19 vaccines, Sputnik V, which is backed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund and another developed by Siberia's Vector Institute. The Sputnik V vaccine is administered in two injections, with the second dose expected to be given 21 days after the first.