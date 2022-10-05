SAS tweaks leases for 36 aircraft to cut costs

Passengers board a SAS Scandinavian Airlines plane in the Norwegian Arctic town of Kirkenes
·1 min read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Crisis-hit airline SAS said on Wednesday it had reached agreements with 10 of its lessors representing 36 aircraft to amend the terms of existing lease contracts.

The Scandinavian carrier said in a statement the tweaked agreements constituted an important step in reconfiguring its fleet and achieving a plan to save 7.5 billion Swedish crowns ($690 million) annually by 2026.

"Through the amended lease agreements, SAS is well on track in achieving the targeted annual cost savings of at least 850 million Swedish crowns to 1.0 billion in reduced aircraft lease and capital costs," it said.

Long-struggling SAS, ravaged by the pandemic and pressured by low-cost rivals, sought bankruptcy protection in the United States in July. It has said reducing costs for unused leased planes has been a key component of its savings plan.

It said on Wednesday it intended to continue negotiations with some of its other lessors.

($1 = 10.8699 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen and Terje Solsvik)

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia vs Auburn Prediction, Game Preview

    Georgia vs Auburn game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 6 game on Saturday, October 8

  • Oil Holds Surge as OPEC+ Mulls Biggest Supply Cut Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held a two-day surge before an OPEC+ meeting at which the alliance is considering the biggest supply cut since 2020 to revive prices.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapWest Texas Inter

  • Hong Kong shares soar 6%, leading Asian market gains

    Hong Kong’s share benchmark soared more than 6% on Wednesday as Asian shares tracked gains on Wall Street. New Zealand’s share benchmark rose 0.8% after its central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to 3.5%, saying inflation remained too high and labor scarce. The half-point rate hike was the fifth in a row made by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since February.

  • This New Air Taxi Aims to Be the First Autonomous eVTOL in the Skies

    Generation 6 has a cruising speed of 120 knots and a range of 90 miles.

  • Ukrainian Railways signed memorandums with Polish State Railways and Deutsche Bahn. What does that mean?

    As Ukrainian Railways (UZ) is looking for partners to export Ukrainian products, the chairman of the board, Oleksandr Kamyshin, has signed two memorandums - one with the head of Polish State Railways (PKP) Group, Krzysztof Maminski, and the other with Deutsche Bahn head Richard Lutz.

  • Nontraditional driver helps with school bus driver shortage

    School districts and bus companies have been plagued by bus driver shortages, but a nontraditional driver answered the call in the School District of Lancaster.