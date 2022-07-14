SAS Warns Pilot Strike Puts at Risk Emergency Bridge Financing

Isabella Anderson
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Scandinavian carrier SAS AB has warned that emergency funding related to a bankruptcy process in the US is at risk from a pilots strike that entered its 11th day on Thursday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The airline, which filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on July 5, remains in talks with potential lenders to obtain debtor-in-possession financing for as much as $700 million as part of the legal process.

“The strike is putting the success of the chapter 11 process and, ultimately, the survival of the company at stake,” Chief Executive Officer Anko van der Werff said in a statement.

The company said the short-term emergency funding is under threat unless it can demonstrate a road map to achieving the 7.5 billion kronor in annual cost savings--a goal which it says is becoming more difficult each day the strike proceeds.

The strike, which has so far led to 2,550 flight cancellations and affected more than 270,000 passengers, is costing the company approximately 100 million to 130 million kronor per day, according to the statement.

Read More: SAS Resumes Talks With Pilot Unions as Most Flights Grounded

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Grain Talks With Russia Take Step Forward

    (Bloomberg) -- Negotiations over unblocking millions of tons of Ukraine’s grain exports were constructive, according to Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey, marking an initial step forward in bolstering global food supplies and aiding the country’s beleaguered farm sector.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 W

  • Wuxi-Backed Chinese Biotech Cstone Considers Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Cstone Pharmaceuticals, a Hong Kong-listed biotechnology company focused on developing cancer drugs, is exploring strategic options including a sale of the business, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro D

  • Russia's M.Video starts used smartphone sales as foreign supplies dwindle

    Russian consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado on Thursday said it had started selling discounted and used smartphones, offering Russian consumers cheaper alternatives as Western brands suspend shipments. Apple paused all product sales in Russia in early March, one of many Western companies to distance itself from Moscow since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special military operation. M.Video said the move expanded its available range of devices and that it was offering "like new" Apple products.

  • Bitcoin bounces back after US reports worst inflation in 41 years

    Bitcoin recovered past US$20,000 on Thursday morning in Asia following a steep 3.4% drop within an hour following the U.S. announcing its fastest inflation growth in 41 years. See related article: Bitcoin price crosses US$22K; Fed cools recession fears Fast facts Inflation levels in the U.S. soared 9.1% in June compared to a year ago […]

  • China Convenes Banks on Mortgage Boycott Roiling Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities held emergency meetings with banks after growing alarmed that an increasing number of homebuyers across the country are refusing to pay mortgages on stalled projects, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for D

  • More Chinese Homebuyers Refuse to Pay Mortgage Loans Amid Contagion Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- A rapidly increasing number of disgruntled Chinese homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages for unfinished construction projects, exacerbating the country’s real estate woes and stoking fears that the crisis will spread to the wider financial system.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airpor

  • Social Security Benefits Could Rise by Double Digits

    The 10.5% estimated increase would be welcome news for retirees struggling to make ends meet. But it might come with unwelcome consequences, too.

  • Vitalik Buterin defends Ethereum ahead of merge; ‘not a security’

    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted a defense of the network’s transition to proof of stake (PoS) on Tuesday, responding to arguments suggesting assets secured by such consensus mechanisms are a security. See related article: Ethereum one step closer to Eth2 with Ropsten testnet merger Fast facts “The fact that you can vote on something to […]

  • Celsius is ‘Deeply Insolvent,’ Alleges Vermont Department of Financial Regulation

    The troubled lender lacks the assets and liquidity to honor its obligations to investors, DFR said.

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • See every stock trade Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her family have made since 2021

    MTG told Insider that she has an investment advisor who makes trades for her. Several of the trades are incongruent with her own political stances.

  • Citizens drops insurance policies as cost of Florida home replacements pushes past $700,000 cap

    As inflation drives up construction costs and property values, Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has started canceling the policies of some homeowners across Florida because the estimated price of replacing their homes after a storm or fire would now exceed a $700,000 replacement value cap.

  • Bitcoin drops sharply on more grim inflation news

    The outlook for Bitcoin "remains negative,” Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst at StoneX’s retail division City Index, tells Fortune.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • Here’s the alternative to U.S. dollar dominance — and it’s not a rival currency, gold or bitcoin

    A new report from Barclays suggests a different alternative to the U.S. dollar. Central banks could decide to hold fewer reserves altogether.

  • Legendary Financier Bill Gross Blames These Two Factors for Inflation

    Inflation remains at a 40-year high, suggesting that the Federal Reserve should remain aggressive in raising rates.

  • Twitter says Elon Musk admitted he didn't read a summary it sent him of how it samples bots

    The issue of whether Elon Musk's concerns around bot numbers were legitimate is a key element in the legal battle between him and Twitter.

  • ‘July 13th will be the bottom’: Here’s why Jim Cramer believes that the market will soon bounce and have a ‘strong rally’ through late August

    Don’t get stuck on the sidelines. Bullish patterns are reappearing.

  • SEC v Ripple: Judge Denies Motion to Protect Hinman Documents

    On Tuesday, Judge Netburn denied the SEC motion to shield the Hinman speech-related documents under the attorney-client privilege. XRP positive.

  • Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 10 Stock Recommendations

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s latest predictions and 10 stock recommendations. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 5 Stock Recommendations. Investors have been worried about rampant inflation and the macroeconomic effects of the efforts of the central bank […]