Sasbadi Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SASBADI) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. In light of that, from a first glance at Sasbadi Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SASBADI), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Sasbadi Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = RM3.0m ÷ (RM182m - RM35m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

Therefore, Sasbadi Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Media industry average of 13%.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Sasbadi Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Sasbadi Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Sasbadi Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of Sasbadi Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 7.5% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Sasbadi Holdings Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Sasbadi Holdings Berhad's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 81% during the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Sasbadi Holdings Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

