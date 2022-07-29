Saskatchewan-based Above Foods Opens Strategic Oat Collection Facility

Regina, Saskatchewan --News Direct-- Above Food Corp.

Regina-based Above Food Corp. has opened a strategic oat collection facility in the Carrot River Basin of Saskatchewan.

The Carrot River Basin is 15,000 square kilometers of pristine lands, recently harnessed for agricultural production, including the lands of 6 First Nations. The predictable microclimate of rainfall, long hours of sunlight, and cool nights produce some of the finest quality oats in the world, perfect for processing and milling into a variety of gluten-free ingredients.

The new facility adds over 1,000,000 Bushels of Gluten-Free Oat custody, and processing to its vertically integrated oat platform. With direct access to rail, the new oat collection facility will create significant operational synergies for Above Food by leveraging Above’s rail infrastructure, including its railcar fleet of over 400 cars, to seamlessly transport oats between their collection and processing facilities on the Canadian prairies and in the Northern United States.

Above Food is a first-of-its-kind, vertically integrated plant-based food company, celebrating delicious products made with real ingredients, real nutrition, real flavor, and real transparency.

“By locating a key collection point in the heart of Northern Saskatchewan’s oat growing region, we are able to strengthen our grower relationships and reinforce our ability to source directly from gluten-free farmers,” noted Mike Marshall, President of Above Food Specialty Ingredients.

This announcement comes at an exciting time for Above Food, as production of high value Oat Flour has recently begun at the Above Food Ingredient Centre in Saskatoon SK, further strengthening Above’s ability to supply oat ingredients to some of the largest food companies in North America.

