Is Sasken Technologies Limited's (NSE:SASKEN) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Sasken Technologies Limited's (NSE:SASKEN) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Sasken Technologies has a price to earnings ratio of 10.25, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹10.25 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

See our latest analysis for Sasken Technologies

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Sasken Technologies:

P/E of 10.25 = ₹514.05 ÷ ₹50.14 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does Sasken Technologies's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.7) for companies in the software industry is higher than Sasken Technologies's P/E.

NSEI:SASKEN Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 5th 2019 More

Sasken Technologies's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Sasken Technologies, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Sasken Technologies shrunk earnings per share by 7.9% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 20% per year over the last five years. And EPS is down 24% a year, over the last 3 years. So it would be surprising to see a high P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Sasken Technologies's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Sasken Technologies has net cash of ₹977m. This is fairly high at 11% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Sasken Technologies's P/E Ratio

Sasken Technologies trades on a P/E ratio of 10.3, which is below the IN market average of 13.6. The recent drop in earnings per share would almost certainly temper expectations, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary.