Update on Sasol's Response to Covid-19

JOHANNESBURG, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders are referred to Sasol's SENS announcement issued on 31 March 2020. In that announcement, Sasol stated it would continue to run its operations, in line with regulatory requirements applicable in the jurisdictions we operate in, to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential products such as fuels and chemicals in these jurisdictions. We reiterate that the COVID-19 pandemic is highly dynamic, and we will continue to update the market of any further impact on Sasol's business.

A small number of Sasol employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are receiving our full support. These were isolated cases and have not negatively impacted operations.

Sasol communicated a comprehensive response strategy on 17 March 2020 and substantial progress has been made with regards to its US$2 billion cash conservation programme. While the Company has made substantial progress, it will also implement additional self-help management actions to mitigate further negative impacts of COVID-19 across its portfolio.

UPDATE ON OPERATIONS

In South Africa, the national COVID-19 lockdown has resulted in an unprecedented decline in fuel demand since coming into effect on Friday, 27 March 2020. Sasol and its partner in Natref, Total South Africa, decided to suspend the production at Natref with effect from Thursday, 9 April 2020 until further notice.

Given the steep decline in fuels demand, a decision was also made by Sasol to reduce daily production rates at our Secunda Synfuels Operations (SSO) by approximately 25% to meet the current market demand, while maintaining optimal inventory levels. We will maintain these production rates until further notice, while carefully monitoring the supply and demand balance. A further reduction in production rates may be required depending on further developments in the fuels market. All Sasol's mines are continuing to operate notwithstanding the lower internal demand, resulting in the external coal purchases being significantly minimised, compared to what was previously planned for the remainder of this financial year.

Chemicals production will continue to be prioritised within the revised SSO operating parameters including this cutback scenario. Despite the suspension of production at the Natref refinery and lower production rates at SSO, the country's current demand for fuels and chemicals, including sanitisers, will be met. The Company will continue to monitor the chemicals demand as well as supply chain risks and will keep the market updated on developments.

Given these developments and the decline in demand, liquid fuels sales volumes are expected to be approximately 50 – 51 million barrels against the previously guided 57 – 58 million barrels for financial year 2020. Accordingly, Synfuels production volumes will be approximately 7,3 – 7,4 million tons against the previously guided range of 7,7 – 7,8 million tons. At this stage a similar reduction in Synfuels chemicals demand is not being experienced, and Sasol is prioritising supply of chemicals within South Africa as well as strong export demand.

More detail on production volumes and updated guidance will be provided in the Company's Q3 FY20 Business Performance Metrics report, to be released in April 2020.

RESPONSE STRATEGY PROGRESS

As referenced earlier, the Company has made significant progress on the US$2 billion business self-help measures for financial years 2020 and 2021, which form the basis of the response strategy to the COVID-19 pandemic and oil price volatility.

Given the continued negative impact of COVID-19 on market demand and global macro-economic indicators, Sasol's management team is in the process of proactively identifying further measures to provide an additional buffer against short term volatility.

Sasol has put in place governance structures to manage the situation appropriately and will take decisive action where necessary to respond to any further changes in markets. These additional measures will be communicated to the market once agreed with the various stakeholders.

Safeguarding the health and well-being of employees and providing essential products to customers and stakeholders remains the Company's priority.

