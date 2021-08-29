Sasse: Biden Reliance on ‘Happy Talk’ Led to Afghanistan Withdrawal Deaths

Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) criticized the Biden administration for relying on “happy talk” to implement its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“There is clearly no plan. There has been no plan. Their plan has basically been happy talk,” Sasse said in an interview on ABC’s This Week on Sunday. “People have died and people are going to die because President Biden decided to rely on happy talk instead of reality.”

Sasse added later in the interview, “Joe Biden put our forces at risk by having no plan for how to evacuate.”

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse reacts to Sec. of State Blinken’s interview with @MarthaRaddatz on efforts to evacuate Afghan allies and American citizens: “There is clearly no plan. There has been no plan. Their plan has basically been happy talk.” https://t.co/X5tcU51pVd pic.twitter.com/HTPWHDverK — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 29, 2021

Militants from Afghanistan’s ISIS affiliate, known as ISIS-K, killed 13 American service members and close to 200 Afghans in suicide bombings at the Kabul airport on Thursday. President Biden warned of potential additional attacks on Saturday, and on Sunday U.S. Central Command announced that the U.S. carried out a drone strike against a potential car bomb targeting the airport.

The Biden administration is withdrawing all American troops from the country by Tuesday, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration believes “300 or fewer Americans” remain to be evacuated from Afghanistan, in comments to This Week.

However, Sasse, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, warned that some Americans and other groups seeking to leave Afghanistan would be “left behind.”

“We have American citizens who are being left behind. We have American green card holders who are being left behind,” Sasse said. “We have Afghan allies who are [Special Immigrant Visa] holders, folks who fought alongside us, drivers, translators, people who actually fought with us.”

