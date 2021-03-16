Sasse Hits Whitehouse’s ‘Paranoid Obsession’ with FBI’s Kavanaugh Background Check

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Bernstein
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) on Tuesday criticized Senator Sheldon Whitehouse’s (D., R.I.) claim that the FBI’s 2018 background check of Brett Kavanaugh during the Supreme Court justice’s confirmation hearing may have been “fake.”

“If senators want to join conspiracy theory book clubs, wear tinfoil hats, and talk about Roswell, that’s their prerogative, but this is something more sinister,” Sasse, who is on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a comment to National Review.

“A United States Senator who once peddled lies about a Supreme Court nominee is now trying to weaponize the DOJ against a sitting Supreme Court Justice,” the Nebraska Republican added. “This kind of paranoid obsession is Nixonian poison to public trust.”

Whitehouse wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking him to help facilitate “proper oversight” into the bureau’s investigation during Kavanaugh’s tumultuous confirmation process in which the judge was accused of having sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh denied the claims.

The FBI investigated Ford’s allegations, as well as other allegations of misconduct that arose. However, some Democratic senators claimed the bureau had not performed a thorough background check. They criticized the FBI’s decision not to interview Ford or Kavanaugh as part of the probe.

Whitehouse expresses concern in the letter that some witnesses who wanted to share their accounts with the FBI allegedly could not find anyone at the bureau to accept their testimony and that no one had been assigned to accept or gather evidence.

“This was unique behavior in my experience, as the Bureau is usually amenable to information and evidence; but in this matter the shutters were closed, the drawbridge drawn up, and there was no point of entry by which members of the public or Congress could provide information to the FBI,” Whitehouse said.

The senator noted that after the FBI created a tip line, lawmakers were not offered any insight into how or whether new allegations were being processed and evaluated.

He said the senators had been made aware a “stack” of information had come in through the tip line, but were given no further explanation on how the information had been reviewed.

“This ‘tip line’ appears to have operated more like a garbage chute, with everything that came down the chute consigned without review to the figurative dumpster,” he said.

He also rebuked FBI director Chris Wray, who has stayed on in his role under the Biden administration, for not responding to questions regarding the investigation.

Whitehouse said he wants information about “how, why, and at whose behest” the FBI conducted a “fake” investigation.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • A declassified US intelligence report threw cold water on Republican conspiracy theories about mail-in ballots

    The report flew in the face of Trump and Bill Barr's suggestion that foreign actors produced fake mail ballots to rig the 2020 election.

  • Whitehouse Calls for Review of ‘Fake’ FBI Background Check into Kavanaugh in 2018

    Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to help facilitate “proper oversight” into the FBI’s 2018 background check of Brett Kavanaugh during the Supreme Court justice’s confirmation hearing, suggesting that the investigation may have been “fake.” Kavanaugh faced a tumultuous confirmation process in 2018 after Christine Blasey Ford claimed he had sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh denied the claims. The FBI investigated Ford’s allegations, as well as other allegations of misconduct that arose. However, some Democratic senators claimed the bureau had not performed a thorough background check. They criticized the FBI’s decision not to interview Ford or Kavanaugh as part of the probe. In a letter to Garland, Whitehouse expresses concern that some witnesses who wanted to share their accounts with the FBI allegedly could not find anyone at the bureau to accept their testimony and that no one had been assigned to accept or gather evidence. “This was unique behavior in my experience, as the Bureau is usually amenable to information and evidence; but in this matter the shutters were closed, the drawbridge drawn up, and there was no point of entry by which members of the public or Congress could provide information to the FBI,” Whitehouse said. The senator noted that after the FBI created a tip line, lawmakers were not offered any insight into how or whether new allegations were being processed and evaluated. He said the senators had been made aware a “stack” of information had come in through the tip line, but were given no further explanation on how the information had been reviewed. “This ‘tip line’ appears to have operated more like a garbage chute, with everything that came down the chute consigned without review to the figurative dumpster,” he said. He also rebuked FBI director Chris Wray, who has stayed on in his role under the Biden administration, for not responding to questions regarding the investigation. Whitehouse said he wants information about “how, why, and at whose behest” the FBI conducted a “fake” investigation.

  • Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang 'hurt' by Grammys tribute

    The late guitarist's son expressed disappointment at the tribute his father was given in the In Memoriam segment.

  • Catholic order agrees to $100 million in U.S. slavery reparations

    As the debate about reparations continues, this week, a group of Jesuit priests has pledged to raise $100 million for the descendants of people enslaved by the Catholic order. According to the New York Times, the pledge is part of a new racial reconciliation initiative in the United States. “This is an opportunity for Jesuits to begin a very serious process of truth and reconciliation,” said the Rev. Timothy P. Kesicki, President of the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States.

  • Labrador Retriever Named the Most Popular Dog Breed for the 30th Year in a Row

    The American Kennel Club (AKC) released their annual list of the most popular dog breeds on Tuesday

  • FBI facing allegation that its 2018 background check of Brett Kavanaugh was ‘fake’

    A Democratic senator has asked attorney general Merrick Garland to facilitate ‘proper oversight’ into concerns on the investigation Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in during his Senate judiciary committee hearing on 27 September 2018. Photograph: Pool/Getty Images The FBI is facing new scrutiny for its 2018 background check of Brett Kavanaugh, the supreme court justice, after a lawmaker suggested that the investigation may have been “fake”. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democratic senator and former prosecutor who serves on the judiciary committee, is calling on the newly-confirmed attorney general, Merrick Garland, to help facilitate “proper oversight” by the Senate into questions about how thoroughly the FBI investigated Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing. The supreme court justice was accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford and faced several other allegations of misconduct following Ford’s harrowing testimony of an alleged assault when she and Kavanaugh were in high school. Kavanaugh denied the claims. The FBI was called to investigate the allegations during the Senate confirmation process but was later accused by some Democratic senators of conducting an incomplete background check. For example, two key witnesses – Ford and Kavanaugh – were never interviewed as part of the inquiry. Among the concerns listed in Whitehouse’s letter to Garland are allegations that some witnesses who wanted to share their accounts with the FBI could not find anyone at the bureau who would accept their testimony and that it had not assigned any individual to accept or gather evidence. “This was unique behavior in my experience, as the Bureau is usually amenable to information and evidence; but in this matter the shutters were closed, the drawbridge drawn up, and there was no point of entry by which members of the public or Congress could provide information to the FBI,” Whitehouse said. He added that, once the FBI decided to create a “tip line”, senators were not given any information on how or whether new allegations were processed and evaluated. While senators’ brief review of the allegations gathered by the tip line showed a “stack” of information had come in, there was no further explanation on the steps that had been taken to review the information, Whitehouse said. “This ‘tip line’ appears to have operated more like a garbage chute, with everything that came down the chute consigned without review to the figurative dumpster,” he said. He also criticized FBI director Chris Wray, who Joe Biden has elected to remain in place, for not answering questions about the investigation. The FBI did not respond to a request for comment. The DOJ did not respond to a request for comment. While it is unclear whether the FBI would re-open an investigation into Kavanaugh, who is now one of nine justices on the supreme court, the letter could push Garland to force the DOJ to respond to questions about the investigation into Kavanaugh. Whitehouse said he is seeking answers about “how, why, and at whose behest” the FBI conducted a “fake” investigation if standard procedures were violated, including standards for following allegations gathered through FBI “tip lines”.

  • H.R. 1 could be huge for voting rights, but it likely won't be bipartisan

    An argument about voting and elections has been playing out for years: One side says current election laws are too restrictive and keep people from voting, while the other says our election system is vulnerable to wide-scale cheating and we need additional security measures.

  • Amid Republican civil war, Trump holds court – and his grip on GOP – at Mar-a-Lago

    The question of how much clout former President Donald Trump would retain after leaving office and where he would wield it has been answered.

  • Nashville Christmas bombing was not an act of terrorism, FBI says

    Anthony Quinn Warner was carrying out a plan to die by suicide, the FBI said.

  • FBI accused of ‘fake’ Brett Kavanaugh background investigation

    ‘It cannot and should not be the policy of the FBI to not follow up on serious allegations’

  • Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope just recreated a famous KUWTK scene on TikTok

    P hopped on her mum's account

  • Eviction filings increased after CDC issued nationwide moratorium, government report shows

    A Government Accounting Office report criticized the CDC for not doing more to promote awareness of the eviction moratorium it enacted in September.

  • Sheldon Whitehouse Says FBI Conducted 'Fake' Background Check On Brett Kavanaugh

    The bureau is facing allegations it failed to interview witnesses while investigating sexual assault allegations against the now-Supreme Court justice in 2018.

  • Solskjaer details Manchester United’s defensive plan; injury update

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows his Manchester United team is still a way off competing for the Premier League title, but he believes their defensive solidity is key to hitting their future targets.

  • The Nasdaq is bouncing back as stimulus checks hit bank accounts, GDP expectations grow

    Tech stocks led the way as U.S. equity indexes finished higher on Monday — the Dow and S&P closed at record highs and the Nasdaq rose 1%, having now reversed half of its correction from mid-February.Why it matters: Bullish momentum again powered the market higher, as traders continue to put rising COVID-19 cases in Europe, spiking U.S. Treasury yields and a moribund labor market out of mind.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: The first direct stimulus payments began to hit Americans' bank accounts over the weekend and expectations for U.S. economic growth continue to power sky-high expectations.Between the lines: The decline in tech shares that sent the Nasdaq down 10% from its previous record high is quickly being reversed, even as U.S. interest rates remain at elevated levels around 1.6%, the highest they have been in a year.Since March 8, the Nasdaq has risen 6.8% compared to a 3.8% rise in the S&P and a 3.6% gain for the Dow, suggesting the selloff in tech shares that took place from mid-February to early March could be a short-lived blip rather than a market-changing event.The big picture: Tech is climbing back even as expectations for U.S. economic expansion increase, suggesting the "buy anything" rally could be making a return — though bearish investors caution that this exuberance could be a contrarian indicator.The main holdouts from the recent boomlet have been oil and energy stocks, which fell on Monday. Energy has been far and away the best performing sector of the market this year.What's next: After last week's meeting of the European Central Bank, this week is chock full of central bank meetings with press conferences by influential heads every day, beginning tomorrow with the Fed. The Bank of England meets on Thursday, and the Bank of Japan wraps its meeting Friday.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Key COVID-aid deadlines pushed back to the fall in new stimulus law

    In the past, so-called policy "cliffs" have driven lawmakers to act and likely will again. Here are a few of the more significant deadlines facing Washington.

  • Thinking About Buying Stock In AstraZeneca, Apple, McDonald's, Savara Or Jabil?

    One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here’s the latest news and updates for AstraZeneca, Apple, McDonald’s, Savara and Jabil. AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) shares are trading higher after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading higher after Evercore ISI Group maintains an Outperform and raised its price target from $163 to $175. McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) shares were trading higher amid an overall rotation into reopening sectors such as restaurants as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, with some states recently lifting restrictions. Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares are trading higher after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $7 per share. Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also raised its 2021 sales guidance and issued third-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat Investors Need To Know About FuelCell Stock And Carnival Stock Tuesday MorningIs Now The Time To Buy Stock In Pinduoduo, Starbucks, Roblox, Moderna Or Nikola?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Mets takeaways from 8-3 win over Astros, including Francisco Lindor's first homer

    Tons of positives came out of the Mets’ 8-3 win over the Houston Astros at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie on Tuesday.

  • It Sure Seems Like BMW Underrated the M3 and M4's 473 HP

    BMW claims 473 hp and 406 lb-ft at the crank, but early dyno tests indicate the real number could be well over 500 hp.

  • NASCAR to use COVID-19 sniffing dogs to screen most team members at Atlanta

    NASCAR has not done regular coronavirus testing of its participants since the pandemic began. And the dogs won't be sniffing Cup Series drivers on Sunday.