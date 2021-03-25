Sasse Reads Biden’s 2005 Filibuster Defense on Senate Floor: ‘God Save Us from That Fate’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tobias Hoonhout
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) spent over an hour on the Senate floor Wednesday night reading verbatim a 2005 speech from Joe Biden decrying the “terrible message” of changing the filibuster.

Sasse, speaking for more than an hour, read Biden’s 5,000-word speech in character — which the then-Delaware Senator called at the time “one of the most important speeches for historical purposes that I will have given in the 32 years since I have been in the Senate.”

Biden argued vociferously that ending the filibuster “would eviscerate the Senate and turn it into the House of Representatives.”

“It is not only a bad idea, it upsets the constitutional design and it disservices the country,” the speech reads. “No longer would the Senate be that ‘different kind of legislative body’ that the Founders intended. No longer would the Senate be the ‘saucer’ to cool the passions of the immediate majority.”

While Biden said that “it is my personal belief that the Senate should be more judicious in the use of the filibuster,” he added that “it should come as no surprise that in periods where the electorate is split very evenly, as it is now, the filibustering of nominations was used extensively.” Biden went on to cite numerous historical examples to illustrate the point.

He added that “the Senate ought not act rashly by changing its rules to satisfy a strong-willed majority acting in the heat of the moment.”

“Proponents of the ‘nuclear option’ argue that their proposal is simply the latest iteration of a growing trend towards majoritarianism in the Senate. God save us from that fate, if it is true,” he stated. “. . . Put simply, the ‘nuclear option’ changes the rules midstream. Once the Senate starts changing the rules outside of its own rules, which is what the nuclear option does, there is nothing to stop a temporary majority from doing so whenever a particular rule would pose an obstacle.”

“Adopting the ‘nuclear option’ would change this fundamental understanding and unbroken practice of what the Senate is all about,” Biden continued. “Senators would start thinking about changing other rules when they became “inconvenient.” Instead of two-thirds of the vote to change a rule, you’d now have precedent that it only takes a bare majority. Altering Senate rules to help in one political fight or another could become standard operating procedure, which, in my view, would be disastrous.”

Biden’s address came as then-Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R., Tenn.) warned that he could use the “nuclear option” to push through President George W. Bush’s judicial nominees despite Democratic-led filibusters. Republicans held a 55-45 majority in the Senate at the time, and Democrats threatened to grind Senate business to a halt if Frist went through with his threat. Eventually, a group of 14 senators — seven Democrats and seven Republicans — agreed to a deal allowing three appellate-court nominees to move forwards and ending the crisis.

Under the leadership of Harry Reid, Democrats subsequently executed the “nuclear option” on the judicial filibuster in 2013. Biden, then the vice president, said he supported the move.

After his White House reiterated earlier this month that Biden preferred “not to make changes” to the filibuster, the president appeared open to filibuster reform in an interview with ABC News, saying “it’s getting to the point where, you know, democracy is having a hard time functioning.”

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • VP Harris tells the GOP to 'stop pushing the false choice' that 'everybody's trying to come after your guns' after series of mass shootings

    "It has to be possible that people agree that these slaughters have to stop," Harris said as Republicans rejected calls for more gun control.

  • Hunter Biden Reportedly Violated Federal Law by Lying on Background Check

    Hunter Biden may have committed a felony offense by lying on a background check before purchasing a gun, Politico reported on Thursday. Biden answered “no” in response to the question “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” as part of the background check. The check was administered on the Firearms Transaction Record Biden filled out in order to purchase a .38 revolver on October 12, 2018. Copies of the transaction record, and a receipt for the gun, were obtained by Politico for a report on Secret Service agents allegedly intervening after President Biden’s daughter-in-law threw the gun into a trash receptacle. Hunter Biden has battled drug addiction through much of his adult life, and was discharged from the Navy in 2014 after failing a drug test. The president’s son was stopped by police with a crack pipe in his car in 2017, and an assailant aimed a gun at him while he was trying to purchase cocaine in Los Angeles in 2016. Hunter Biden is scheduled to publish a memoir on his struggle with addiction next month. Federal authorities are currently investigating Hunter Biden’s taxes, and his overseas business dealings drew scrutiny during the presidential campaign. U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, who is leading the tax probe, remained in his post in February while the Biden administration asked other U.S. attorneys appointed by President Trump to resign.

  • Supreme Court expands meaning of 'seizure' under 4th Amendment

    Supreme Court says a person who is shot by a police officer can sue under the Constitution for an 'unreasonable seizure,' even if they drove away.

  • Schumer lays out Senate's next top legislative priorities

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) laid out the Senate's April legislative priorities on Tuesday, saying that Democrats will attempt to work with Republicans but the caucus would find a way to move forward. What he's saying: "We will try to work with our Republican colleagues on a bipartisan basis when and where we can. But if they choose to obstruct, rather than work with us to deliver for American families, we must make progress nonetheless. Failure is not an option," Schumer said in a letter to Senate Democrats. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Schumer would not rule out getting rid of the filibuster to achieve his goals, saying at a press conference that "everything is on the table." "I believe that big bold action is an imperative. We must get that done. And we prefer our Republican colleagues to work with us. ... But if they don't, our caucus will come together and we will discuss the best way to produce that big bold action," he said. Details: The Senate will focus on three specific areas: Voting rights and civil rights, economic recovery and jobs, and health and gun safety.Schumer said that once the Senate returns to session, they will first take up Sen. Mazie Hirono's (D-Hawaii) COVID-19 hate crimes legislation, which would designate a Department of Justice official to oversee hate crimes directly related to the pandemic.Schumer pledged to bring gun control legislation to the Senate floor.Schumer said that he would hold a vote on the election and corruption bill known as the For the People Act.The Senate Judiciary Committee will take up the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which looks to strengthen the Voting Rights Act. Of note: All of these bills would require a 60-vote majority should Schumer and Democrats keep the filibuster in place. What's next: The Senate is set to return on April 12.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Manchin pushes Dems for voting rights compromise amid talk of killing filibuster

    Because the West Virginia senator is Democrats’ 50th vote, they may have no choice but to listen to him.

  • Cotton Introduces Bill to Ban ‘Critical Race Theory’ Teaching in Military

    Senator Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) introduced a bill on Thursday that would ban the teaching of “critical race theory” in the military. The bill would ban the military and Department of Defense from promoting positions such as that the U.S. is a fundamentally racist country, that the Constitution or Declaration of Independence are racist, or that an individual can be “inherently” racist by virtue of his or her own race or ethnicity. “Our military’s strength depends on the unity of our troops and the knowledge that America is a noble nation worth fighting for. Critical Race Theory teaches that race is a person’s most important characteristic, and that America is an evil, oppressive place,” Cotton said in a statement. “Not only will such racist ideas undermine our troops’ faith in each other, they’ll also erode their trust in our country’s guiding principles.” Cotton introduced his bill after the U.S. Navy released its updated reading list, meant to “extend their personal and professional development,” with the inclusion of How To Be An Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi. The Navy’s Second Fleet has also created its own book club to discuss White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo. “The views promoted in ‘How to Be an Antiracist’ are explicitly anti-American. According to Kendi, the author, America is fundamentally racist, so anti-Americanism is a moral imperative,” Representative Jim Banks (R., Ind.) wrote in a letter to Navy chief Admiral Michael Gilday following publication of the reading list. “Kendi’s ideas are divisive and will undermine morale and weaken our national security.”

  • Amazon asked a Democratic lawmaker if he really believes its workers pee in bottles as the tech giant faces criticism for its anti-union efforts

    Amazon's efforts to discourage Alabama warehouse workers from unionizing have drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers including Bernie Sanders.

  • Georgia activists call for Coca-Cola boycott over ‘deafening silence’ on voting rights

    Push to get major corporations to oppose significant voting restrictions Republicans in the state are on the verge of approving ‘Our position is they’ve not lived up to their own words. By your silence you’re actually being complicit.’ Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters Georgia activists are calling for a statewide boycott of Coca-Cola as part of an escalating effort to get major corporations to oppose significant voting restrictions Republicans in the state legislature are on the verge of approving. Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter The call for the boycott, first reported by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, is coming from leaders of the sixth district of the AME church, which includes more than 500 Black churches in Georgia. Bishop Reginald Thomas Jackson, the presiding prelate, said that there had been a “deafening silence” around voting rights from Coca-Cola and other companies that had put out statements last year supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. “Our position is they’ve not lived up to their own words. By your silence you’re actually being complicit. So we’re going to say to them, if you want our money, then you ought to have our back,” he said in an interview. He added that he expected other civil rights groups to join in the boycott calls soon. For weeks, activists have been placing pressure on Coca-Cola, as well as Delta Airlines, Home Depot, Aflac, UPS, and Southern Company – all based in Georgia – to use their political clout to oppose bills in the legislature that would require voters to provide ID information when they vote by mail, limit the availability of absentee drop boxes and give the state legislature more power to meddle in local election boards, among other measures. But those major companies have declined to speak out directly against the bills. The Georgia chamber of commerce released a statement earlier this month saying it had “concern and opposition” to provisions in the legislation. The Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce has been a little more specific, saying earlier this month it was focused on addressing weekend absentee voting, drop boxes and ID requirements. Coca-Cola told the Guardian earlier this month it supported both chambers of commerce and a “balanced approach to elections”. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the boycott. Georgia lawmakers will probably hammer out a final version of sweeping voting changes before the legislative session ends next week. While they walked back an effort to cut weekend early voting, they still have left sweeping restrictions in bills that civil rights groups say are a blatant effort to suppress votes. Jackson said he plans to lead a protest at the Georgia capitol on Thursday and did not rule out calling on boycotts of the other major companies. “Boycotting is not something we really want to do,” he said. “Coca-Cola is a fine company. But at the same time, we think all of these major companies have responsibilities on issues of social justice.”

  • Get rid of this bullying Miami cop, Police Chief Acevedo. He’s not just a bad apple, he’s rotten to the core | Editorial

    New Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo will have much on his plate during his first 100 days in office. One of his first moves is obvious: He should fire Miami Police Capt. Javier Ortiz.

  • Giants’ Joe Judge attends wildly impressive Penn State Pro Day

    New York Giants head coach Joe Judge was in person for an incredibly impressive PSU pro day that featured a lot of Sean Spencer praise.

  • Will Larry Fitzgerald land in Tampa Bay?

    There continues to be no direct evidence of receiver Larry Fitzgerald‘s plans for 2021. The circumstantial evidence points to a possible jump to Tampa Bay, and a chance to cap his career with a Super Bowl win. First, the door seems to be closed on Fitzgerald in Arizona. The signing of receiver A.J. Green, which [more]

  • Al-Issa Makes First Court Appearance in Boulder

    Ahmad al-Issa made his first appearance in a Boulder, Colo., court today, after allegedly killing ten people on Monday. It was very short — probably less than five minutes. When a suspect is arrested for a violent crime before formal charges have been filed, the first court appearance is technically a presentment, not an arraignment (even though it’s often misdescribed as the latter). There is no plea entered at a presentment. The plea happens later, when the accused is arraigned on an indictment, which is the formal manner of charging someone. The presentment happens because the law requires an arrested person to be brought before a neutral magistrate, reasonably promptly — i.e., so he is not held interminably by police and prosecutors, unduly pressured into confessing, etc. At the presentment, the court simply advises the suspect of his rights, makes sure the suspect is aware of why he has been detained, ensures that counsel is appointed if the suspect cannot afford to retain a lawyer, and sets bail if that is appropriate under the circumstances. The centerpiece of the proceeding, which is typically brief, is a complaint, usually sworn out by one of the arresting officers. It sets forth the charges the prosecutor believes are warranted and outlines enough detail about the supporting evidence to satisfy the court that there is probable cause to justify the arrest. The complaint in the Boulder case is here. It charges al-Issa with ten counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Bail is obviously not an issue in this kind of case. Prudential formalities dictate that we refer to a “suspect” who “allegedly” murdered ten people. Here, however, there is no real question about what happened and who did it. The case is going to come down to al-Issa’s mental state: Was he impaired to such an extent that he could not distinguish right from wrong and thus may not be held responsible for the atrocious murder spree? And, relatedly, his lawyers are also apt to contend that, whatever his mental state may have been during the shootings, he is now too impaired to avail himself of the constitutional right to assist in the presentation of his defense. This is why the matter of ideologically driven terrorism, which I discussed in yesterday’s column, is germane. Prosecutors are never required to prove motive in a case of intentional murder; all the law calls for is proof beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused intended to kill. But the prosecutor is always permitted to offer motive proof, and where such evidence is convincing, it bolsters the intent proof. Brutality should not be confounded with insanity. A violent ideology can provide a rationale that shows the accused understood exactly what he was doing when he committed a mass murder. As noted yesterday, al-Issa is a Muslim, but there is not, at this point, convincing evidence that he had sharia-supremacist leanings. Yes, the murder-spree mirrors past jihadist attacks, but that, by itself, is not conclusive evidence that this was a jihadist attack — not in a courtroom, anyway. On the other hand, the investigation is continuing. It is worth noting, as the New York Times has intriguingly reported, that al-Issa’s identity was known to the FBI before Monday’s killings because he is somehow linked to someone the Bureau has been investigating. Not only has this person not been publicly identified, it has not even been reported whether the person was a terrorism suspect, or whether the FBI’s investigation pertained to terrorism. We will have to see what, if anything, develops on this score. For now, we should note that this remains a state murder prosecution, not a federal terrorism prosecution. These are early days in an investigation that has a long way to go. As it proceeds, the 21-year-old al-Issa will surely be detained pending trial, and almost certainly for the rest of his life. Colorado abolished the death penalty in 2020. This has a significant effect on the dynamic of plea negotiations in first-degree murder cases. In a jurisdiction that has capital punishment, the accused has an incentive to plead guilty to an offense that carries a severe incarceration term, even life-imprisonment, in order to get the death penalty off the table. In Colorado, that is not the case. So, al-Issa and his counsel are likely to pull out all the stops, litigating mental state and everything else to the hilt, because for the state, there will be no trading down from life imprisonment. Such cases often go to trial, even though the chance of acquittal is minimal. The next thing that would ordinarily happen in the case is a preliminary hearing, in the upcoming weeks, where a judge will rule that there is enough evidence to proceed. There will then be an indictment. Unlike in the federal system, the state of Colorado does not require that an indictment be voted by a grand jury. Instead, prosecutors have discretion to file the formal charges, but they also have the option to use grand juries and sometimes do in cases of great public interest. In any event, there is a great deal of litigation ahead, particularly on the question of al-Issa’s mental state. This is going to be a long haul.

  • Acquisition-happy space infrastructure company Redwire set to go public via SPAC

    The latest in a string of space tech SPACs announced this year is Redwire, an entity created by a PE firm in 2020, which has acquired a number of smaller companies including Adcole Space, Roccor, Made in Space, LoadPath, Oakman Aerospace, Deployable Space Systems and more — all within the last year or so. Redwire announced that it will go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., and the combined company will list on the NYSE. The deal puts Redwire's pro forma enterprise value at $615 million, and is expected to provide an additional $170 million to Redwire's coffers post-merger, including a PIPE valued at over $100 million.

  • 'Die, H&M, die:' brand grapples with Chinese boycott and social media firestorm over Xinjiang 'forced labor' comments

    Major Chinese e-commerce platforms boycotted H&M after a social media firestorm over the brand's stand on Xinjiang human rights violations.

  • Exclusive: Fed's Barkin says watch the data, rate hikes no article of faith

    The U.S. economy may be primed for several years of above-trend growth as families spend perhaps $2 trillion in excess savings banked during the pandemic, Richmond Federal Reserve President Tom Barkin said, and inflation will head higher for a while. But Barkin in a Reuters interview late Wednesday would not detail how he expects that strong outlook to influence the Fed's interest rate or bondbuying policies, saying he would only make and discuss those decisions as data show the economy either meeting or falling short of the Fed's stated goals. Investors and journalists may be interested in where he put his "dot" - or estimated target interest rate - in the set of projections issued by Fed officials last week, but Barkin, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee this year, said that distracts from the central bank's intent to let outcomes, not forecasts, drive monetary policy.

  • Boulder gunman asked police for his mother at shooting scene

    Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, suspect in the shooting, faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • MPs vote to extend Covid powers for a further six months, despite Tory rebellion

    Europe’s ‘Anglo-Saxon’ phobia is proving deadly PM warns EU that vaccine ban targeting the UK will backfire Covid latest news: Virus infections highest in under-20s as cases fall in all adult age groups UK needs vaccine imports from Europe to hit second jab targets, Ursula von der Leyen tells EU UK stuck with BBC licence fee until 2038, say MPs Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial MPs have voted to extend the emergency provisions in the Coronavirus Act to October, despite opposition from several Tory backbenchers and the Liberal Democrats. The vote means that emergency powers, like the ability of police to force people to receive coronavirus tests, will remain in law. Several MPs including Steve Baker, Mark Harper, Sir Christopher Chope, Sir Charles Walker and Alistair Carmichael spoke against the measures, but the extension passed by 484 to 76 votes. The debate came as Matt Hancock admitted he cannot guarantee the legislation will be retired in six months. The Health Secretary said the Coronavirus Act must be retired "within one year and preferably within six months". But he added: "I cannot answer whether we will be retiring it in six months. My preference would be yes, but given the last year, I think a prediction would be hasty." Sir Charles Walker said "as sure as eggs are eggs" MPs will be asked to renew legislation again at the end of September. "It is inevitable and anyone who thinks it is not inevitable is deluding themselves," the 1922 vice-chairman added.

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • McConnell complains Biden hasn’t spoken to him or invited him to White House since inauguration

    Mitch McConnell complained during an interview on Wednesday that Joe Biden has not spoken with him since the presidential inauguration. In an appearance on Fox News, the Senate minority leader said he had not been invited to the White House so far during this administration, claiming that Democrats are not interested in acting in a bipartisan fashion. Mr McConnell’s office clarified that the president and minority leader have spoken regarding the situation in Myanmar since the inauguration, but that the context of the comments remains regarding reaching bipartisan consensus on the economic agenda for the country.