Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:CRPU) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

Market forces rained on the parade of Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:CRPU) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust's four analysts is for revenues of S$132m in 2023, which would reflect a credible 4.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to leap 22% to S$0.061. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of S$148m and earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.076 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust's prospects, administering a measurable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

The consensus price target fell 7.0% to S$1.02, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at S$1.08 and the most bearish at S$0.96 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The period to the end of 2023 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 4.9% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 4.7% annual growth over the past three years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 4.2% annually. So although Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust. Lamentably, they also downgraded their sales forecasts, but the business is still expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the market itself. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust, like its declining profit margins. Learn more, and discover the 1 other flag we've identified, for free on our platform here.

