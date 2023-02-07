Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust's (SGX:CRPU) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust's (SGX:CRPU) stock is up by a considerable 15% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust is:

10% = S$119m ÷ S$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

To begin with, Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 7.0%. For this reason, Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust's five year net income decline of 12% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

However, when we compared Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 9.9% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 77%, implying that it retains only 23% of its profits. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. Accordingly, this likely explains why its earnings have been shrinking.

In addition, Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust has been paying dividends over a period of four years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is preferred by the management even though earnings have been in decline. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 97% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 7.6% over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. Having said that, we studied the latest analyst forecasts, and found that analysts are expecting the company's earnings growth to improve slightly. This could offer some relief to the company's existing shareholders. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

