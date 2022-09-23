‘Sassy’ seal makes a trip from pond to Massachusetts police precinct, photos show

A Massachusetts police department got a special visitor.

Shoebert the seal made his way out of Shoe Pond, crossed through a parking lot and came to the side door of the Beverly Police Department around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Shortly after Shoebert arrived at the department, police officers were joined by local animal control, the Beverly Fire Department, members of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association and the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

“We were able to get Shoebert into a special wildlife carrier without incident,” police said in their post. “Shoebert appeared to be in good health and was a little sassy in the early morning hours.”

The gray seal is now at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut for observation and any necessary medical care before he is released into the wild, according to police.

Shoebert first appeared in Shoe Pond on Sept. 15, according to NOAA Fisheries New England/Mid-Atlantic. He entered the pond through a 250-yard cement tunnel that connects the pond to Beverly Harbor and empties into the Bass River.

Locals quickly became enamored with the visitor, naming him “Shoebert,” police said in a Sept. 17 Facebook post.

NOAA officials closely monitored the seal, noting that he had ample food supply and seemed happy and healthy in several Facebook posts.

The city is glad to see Shoebert getting the care he needs, but police say they will all miss their special guest.

“Thank you Shoebert for having faith in the BPD, you will be deeply missed by your friends here. Over the past week you brought a lot of joy and happiness to our city,” police wrote in their Facebook post. “Feel free to come back and visit anytime!”

Beverly is about 25 miles northeast of Boston.

