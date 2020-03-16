SAT and ACT exams have been canceled amid the novel coronavirus outbreak through May, and students don't know what's next

Reuters

March, April, and May SAT and ACT exams have been canceled across the United States as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

The College Board said the SAT's March 28 make up exams and its May 2 tests have been canceled, and ACT's April 4 test has been rescheduled to June 4.

It remains unclear how this will affect college applications, particularly for students still applying to start classes in the Fall 2020 and Winter 2021 semesters.

In press releases issued by ACT entrance exam and The College Board, which runs the SAT, the organizations said they were holding off testing as a safety measure.

"The College Board will provide future additional SAT testing opportunities for students as soon as feasible in place of canceled administrations," The College Board said in a statement. "We'll be as flexible as possible to give students the best chance to show their skills and stay on the path to college."

Stacy Dillon, a parent who lives in New York, told Insider that her daughter is "very frustrated" by the delay in testing.

"She has been prepping for months and now with all classes canceled, she won't have any supports outside of studying on her own moving forward," Dillon told Insider. "She is already worried about how the testing sites will have spaces for all of the students."

It's not clear if colleges will change their admissions processes in response.

Dillon called for exam results to be exempt from fall 2020 applications to help those that are still applying, and said it makes "perfect sense" to cancel the exams for students, especially in areas where COVID-19 cases have been reported.

Still, though, she and her daughter are unsure what's next.

"I am unsure as to how the shift will impact the application process," she said. "There will definitely be a psychological impact of delaying testing on all students."

It's not clear if colleges will amend the deadlines and requirements for their own application processes. Insider has reached out to The Common Application, Inc., which helps administer applications for most American colleges in conjunction with the ACT and College Board.

In a statement, the ACT said that postponing exams was a matter of public health and safety. More than 3,800 people have tested positive for COVID-19 nationwide, and at least 69 people have died.

"The safety of students and test center staff is ACT's top priority," the company said.

The College Board said it is still sorting out plans for its June 6 SAT exam, as well as the PSATs and Advanced Placement tests.

"Together with our member schools and colleges, we will be flexible, thoughtful, and collaborative in exploring ways to continue to support student learning and provide opportunities to test during this challenging time," the College Board said, adding that it offers free practice tests online.

A previous version of this story identified Stacy Dillon as Stacy Reading.

