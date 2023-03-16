“Satan all over this:” Father of former daycare employee accused of child abuse denies allegations

A former daycare teacher is facing child abuse chargers, and police say it happened at a daycare where the suspect worked.

Action News Jax spoke with the suspect’s father who says his daughter did nothing wrong.

He also tells us she loved kids, and he believes she will eventually be exonerated of these charges she is being accused of.

21-year-old Aaryanna Gilmore was arrested and booked on charges including aggravated child abuse.

Action News Jax confirmed that Gilmore worked at this local day care in Jacksonville -- Kiddie Academy of St. Johns.

We went to her home to try to speak with her, but instead her father answered the door.

“They are at fault that’s the bottom line,” Robert Gilmore said.

Gilmore told us his daughter is not to blame, saying there are problems at the daycare.

“This is a failure to follow protocol,” Gilmore said.

Gilmore also wouldn’t say how long his daughter worked at the daycare but said his daughter was an outstanding teacher.

“Actually, right now, I’m livid, because what they are accusing her of they are either trying to make her out to be a scape goat, which is wrong or someone is trying to cover up from someone else,” Gilmore said.

A parent who asked that we not use his name also defended the suspect saying the daycare is short staffed at times.

We reached out to the daycare for comment about the staffing allegations. They referred us back to this statement that we received from them yesterday.

“We became aware that a staff member acted in a manner contrary to operational procedures and our core values. the matter was reported and investigated by the appropriate authorities. as a result of their investigation, the supervising teacher was formally charged in the matter. the teacher is no longer employed at the academy.”

ANJ Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson says if someone is convicted of these charges, that person could face up to 30 years in prison.

