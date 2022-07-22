Satanic Temple arson case now before grand jury

Jul. 22—SALEM — A probable cause hearing scheduled Thursday in the case against a Chelsea man charged with setting fire to The Satanic Temple's Salem headquarters last month was postponed.

A prosecutor told Salem District Court Judge Jean Curran that a grand jury is now hearing evidence in the case against Daniel Damien Lucey, 42, who was arrested near the scene of the June 10 fire on Bridge Street.

Lucey is being held without bail at the Middleton Jail on charges that include burning a building, burning a place of worship and a civil rights violation. A judge last month expressed concerns that Lucey's behavior — which included past acts of vandalism against a church — was escalating.

Lucey's attorney, John Morris, objected to the postponement of the probable cause hearing. If a grand jury hands up an indictment before the new probable cause hearing date, Aug. 25, that hearing will be canceled and Lucey's case will move to Superior Court.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis