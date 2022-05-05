Satanic Temple asks Boston to fly flag following U.S. Supreme Court ruling

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington
Nate Raymond
·2 min read

By Nate Raymond

BOSTON (Reuters) - The Satanic Temple has asked to fly its flag over Boston City Hall after the U.S. Supreme Court this week ruled that the city violated a Christian group's constitutional free speech rights by refusing to raise a flag bearing the image of a cross.

The Salem, Massachusetts-based Satanic Temple following the ruling posted a request filed on Tuesday with the city's property department asking to have its flag raised for "Satanic Appreciation Week" from July 23 to 29.

The city had operated a program that let private groups use the flagpole while holding events in the plaza below. It suspended the program last October amid the litigation to ensure that the city could not be compelled to "publicize messages antithetical to its own" and has said it is re-evaluating the program.

Asked about the Satanic Temple's request, a spokesperson for Mayor Michelle Wu's office noted the program's suspension and said the city was reviewing the high court's Monday decision.

The Satanic Temple, also known as the United Federation of Churches LLC, describes itself as a promoter of benevolence and empathy among people rejecting tyrannical authority.

The Supreme Court found that Boston's rejection of the Christian group Camp Constitution and its director Harold Shurtleff violated their right to freedom to speech under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

In turning down Camp Constitution, Boston had said that raising the cross flag could appear to violate another part of the First Amendment that bars governmental endorsement of a particular religion.

Boston has said that requiring it to open the flagpole to "all comers" could force it to raise flags promoting division or intolerance, such as a swastika or a terrorist group.

The Satanic Temple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Satanic Temple asks Boston to fly flag after court ruling

    The Satanic Temple is requesting to fly a flag over Boston City Hall after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled this week that the city violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist seeking to fly a Christian flag outside the downtown building. Lucien Greaves, the organization's co-founder, said in an email Wednesday that the group wants to show that religious liberty must mean respect for “all forms" of religious practice and religious opinion. The organization hasn't decided which of its official flags it will ask the city to fly, Greaves said, but one likely option echoes the American flag, only with black and white stripes and an emblem of a pentagram and goat skull where the 50 stars would be.

  • Satanic Temple requests Boston City Hall fly flag celebrating 'Satanic Appreciation Week'

    The Satanic Temple is requesting to fly a flag over Boston’s City Hall to mark Satanic Appreciation Week from July 23-29.

  • Emma Stone finds relief in grim Greek silent movie

    For Emma Stone, acting in “Bleat,” a Greek silent movie with surreal and disturbing scenes of sex, death, and resurrection, was a professional challenge and a relief. Playing a young widow in the 30-minute, black-and-white film, Stone said she welcomed rejoining Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos for the limited-release project set on the Greek island of Tinos and featuring goats roaming its rock-and-thorn landscape. “What I like about Yorgos would take me a very long time to answer,” Stone said Thursday after a screening for the news media in Athens, and on the eve of the premiere at the Greek National Opera.

  • Ukraine plight could be replicated in East Asia, Japan's Kishida warns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned on Thursday that the invasion of Ukraine could be replicated in East Asia if leading powers do not respond as one, saying peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait must be maintained. Kishida, speaking in London via a translator after a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said now was the time for the Group of Seven leading nations to solidify its unity. "We must collaborate with our allies and like minded countries, and never tolerate a unilateral attempt to change the status quo by the use of force in the Indo Pacific, especially in East Asia."

  • W.Va. House race pits Trump loyalty against infrastructure

    One contender thinks West Virginia voters will see the value of federal spending on badly needed infrastructure in one of the nation's poorest regions. The other is betting that loyalty to former President Donald Trump will matter more. The May 10 primary in West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District between Republican Reps. Alex Mooney and David McKinley will be a barometer of Trump's clout in a state that wholeheartedly embraced him in two presidential elections.

  • Trump-backed JD Vance wins Ohio Republican Senate primary

    JD Vance has won the Republican primary for Ohio’s open Senate seat, notching a major victory for former President Donald Trump, who had endorsed him.

  • The Republican Midterm Strategy: Don't Even Mention Abortion At All

    In January, the Republican party stated they had no plans to present a legislative agenda for the upcoming midterm elections. I wouldn’t either if my plan was based on total obstruction regarding issues concerning women’s reproductive issues, voting rights, whitewashing education in schools, and blocking things like the enhanced child tax credit. However, the leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court’s intention to overturn Roe vs. Wade changed all that. Now, Republicans would certainly have to

  • BECAUSE YOU SHOULD KNOW: Oklahoma’s 6 Week Abortion Ban Will Have A Huge Impact On Young Women

    On May 3, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed into law a new bill that would prohibit women from receiving an abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

  • Why NOPEC, the U.S. bill to crush the OPEC cartel, matters

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. Senate committee is expected to pass a bill on Thursday that could open members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners to antitrust lawsuits for orchestrating supply cuts that raise global crude prices. The No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels (NOPEC) bill is intended to protect U.S. consumers and businesses from engineered spikes in the cost of gasoline and heating oil, but some analysts warn that implementing it could also have some dangerous unintended consequences. WHAT IS THE NOPEC BILL?

  • From activist rabbis to the Temple of Satan: Surprising tactics in the fight to preserve abortion rights

    Religious communities are flooding to the frontlines of the country’s fight for abortion rights

  • Drug testing for cannabis — at what cost?

    I hope government and industry will soon understand the relative safety and usefulness of medical marijuana and craft new rules.

  • He lied under oath — and now this NC man will spend even more time in prison, feds say

    The man denied stealing over 15,000 files of proprietary information from his former company to share with its competitor.

  • Railways are being repaired after Russian missile strikes, reports Ukraine’s rail company

    Ukrainian railway infrastructure is being repaired after multiple Russian missile strikes hit various portions of it on May 3, Ukraine’s national rail company, Ukrzaliznytsia, reported on Facebook on May 4.

  • Kellyanne Conway could be drawn into case of Trump-endorsed candidate accused of sexual harassment

    The former White House adviser has been working for Charles Herbster’s election as governor despite allegations that he groped several women

  • What the right is saying about Biden's 'Orwellian' disinformation board

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • Zelensky Says Companies Are Supporting Russia’s ‘War Machine’ if They Stay There

    “Leaving the Russian market is a must,” the Ukrainian leader told The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit in London, warning executives of the risks of doing business in Russia amid the war.

  • The Chinese American cook whose Supreme Court case changed who gets to be a citizen

    Born in San Francisco, Wong Kim Ark challenged his right to US citizenship after being detained. His case set the precedent of birthright citizenship in the country.

  • Kanye West Sued By Texas Pastor Over Sermon Sample In ‘Donda’ Track

    At the start of Ye's song "Come to Life," a pastor says "Hallelujah." Now he's saying "copyright infringement."

  • Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills

    It took two trips over state lines, navigating icy roads and a patchwork of state laws, for a 32-year-old South Dakota woman to get abortion pills last year. The woman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because she was concerned for her family’s safety, said the abortion pills allowed her to end an unexpected and high-risk pregnancy and remain devoted to her two children. “Medication abortion will be where access to abortion is decided,” said Mary Ziegler, a professor at Florida State University College of Law who specializes in reproductive rights.

  • Hornberger co-sponsors bills over fathers' share of pregnancy, child's health care costs

    Chesterfield Republican: Intent of legislation is straightforward