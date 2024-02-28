What is the Satanic Temple? Florida school chaplains bill may open door to other religions

If bills to allow volunteer chaplains in Florida public schools go through, you may see ministers from the Satanic Temple signing up.

The Satanic Temple, which is recognized by the IRS as a tax-exempt religious organization, regularly fights for religious freedom and the First Amendment by inserting itself into any rules or laws that allow religion into the government or public sector. They've already announced interest in helping Florida students thanks to the new bills.

“Any opportunity that exists for ministers or chaplains in the public sector must not discriminate based on religious affiliation,” wrote The Satanic Temple’s director of ministry, who goes by Penemue Grigori, in an email. “Our ministers look forward to participating in opportunities to do good in the community, including the opportunities created by this bill, right alongside the clergy of other religions.”

The Satanic Temple has been fighting similar religious programs in public schools nationwide with its After School Satan Clubs as a counter to faith-based school programs. The Temple's versions offer science projects, community service projects, arts and crafts, puzzles and games with what the organization calls a focus on rationalism.

"The After School Satan Club does not believe in introducing religion into public schools and will only open a club if other religious groups are operating on campus," the church's website says.

What is the Satanic Temple?

The Satanic Temple was founded in Salem, Massachusetts in 2013 by Lucien Greaves and Malcolm Jerry, and began getting national attention after holding a rally in Tallahassee praising then-Gov. Rick Scott for signing a bill the previous year allowing public school students to initiate prayer and read inspirational messages at assemblies and sporting events.

Since then, the organization has fought legal battles in multiple states over its right to offer services wherever more mainstream religions are permitted, most recently winning the right to provide a school program to an eastern Pennsylvania school district along with a $200,000 settlement.

The Satanic Temple has taken a stand against hate groups, corporal punishment in schools, abortion limits and other issues it feels are based in evangelical Christianity, often using images and references that seem to mock religious beliefs. The church uses a cartoonish version of the Christian devil as its logo as a symbol of rebellion and intellectual questioning, although it specifically rejects the concept of Satan as a supernatural being.

The Satanic Temple has seven tenets focusing on compassion, empathy, personal freedom, bodily autonomy and scientific facts and the struggle for justice. The organization also offers support groups for recovery from addiction without including religion; exposes malpractice and pseudoscience; runs an anti-corporal punishment in schools campaign; and provides telehealth support for reproductive information nationwide and telehealth abortion services to New Mexico.

The Satanic Temple: After School Satan Clubs and pagan statues have popped up across US. What's going on?

What is Florida HB 931 / SB 7044, School Chaplains bill?

HB 931/SB 7044 authorizes school districts and charter schools to allow volunteer school chaplains "to provide support, services, and programs to students as assigned by the district school board or charter school governing board." It also requires districts to screen volunteers and requires parental consent before a student may utilize their services. Parents may choose from the list which will be posted by each district with the volunteer's name and religious affiliation.

The House has already approved its version of the legislation. The Senate bill SB 7044 got through its final committee earlier this week, setting it up for a final vote in that chamber.

Did the Satanic Temple put up a satanic holiday display at the Florida Capitol?

The display proposed by the Satanic Temple was denied access to the Florida Capitol rotunda after Department of Management Services deemed it “grossly offensive.”

After seeing the Florida Capitol Rotunda filled with Christmas displays, a menorah, and a Festivus pole inserted by the "Seinfeld" TV show made out of empty Pabst Blue Ribbon cans, the Satanic Temple petitioned for its own display in 2013.

That was denied, but they came back in 2014 and won the right to mount their own: a diorama of an angel falling from the sky into the flames of hell, underneath the words "Happy Holidays from the Satanic Temple." Within a day it was vandalized.

Other measures have met outraged resistance. In 2015, when the Temple was distributing Satanic coloring books emphasizing reason and anti-bullying messages along with cartoon children performing Satanic rituals, the Orange County School Board voted to ban all distribution of religious or political material in schools.

In 2019, the West Florida Chapter of the Satanic Temple "adopted" Hitzman-Optimist Park in Pensacola but within a week their sign and areas of the park were vandalized.

DeSantis not a fan of Satan

Satan has no place in our society and should not be recognized as a "religion" by the federal government. I'll chip in to contribute to this veteran's legal defense fund.



Good prevails over evil -- that's the American spirit. https://t.co/p1vmTcl8c9 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) December 15, 2023

A Satanic Temple altar with a statue of the pagan idol Baphomet that was permitted at the Iowa State Capitol next to the nativity scene last December brought widespread outrage, criticism and debates over free speech before a Mississippi man destroyed it. He was later charged with a hate crime.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was then running for the Republican nomination for president, appeared on CNN saying said it would not be allowed in the Florida Capitol and that it was former president and current GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump's fault.

“The Trump administration gave them approval to be under the IRS as a religion, so that gave them the legal ability to potentially do it,” he said. The Satanic Temple received its tax-exempt status in 2019, before Trump won or took office.

DeSantis later tweeted that the Temple should not be recognized as a "religion" by the federal government and offered to contribute to the legal defense fund of the vandal, who was a former U.S. Navy fighter pilot and a former GOP Mississippi House candidate.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Satanic Temple to put chaplains in Florida schools if bill passes