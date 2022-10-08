Satanism, Freemasonry Become Election Topics in Religious Brazil

Andrew Rosati and Isadora Calumby
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s presidential race took a bizarre turn this week as leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro were targeted on social media by false claims of Satanism, Freemasonry -- and even cannibalism.

Most Read from Bloomberg

So great was the flood of disinformation, that Lula, 76, posted a five-point statement on Facebook saying that he had not, in fact, cut a deal with the devil nor had he spoken with Satan. He later participated in an event with Franciscan friars. Bolsonaro, meanwhile, attended on Saturday the country’s largest religious festival, a Catholic celebration known as “Cirio de Nazare” in Belem, capital of the northern state of Para.

Earlier in the week, a series of viral videos and untrue political propaganda sought to cast doubt on each candidates’ faith after the first round of elections on Oct. 2. Both men tout their Christian beliefs, but Bolsonaro, 67, has staked much of his re-election bid on securing the backing of evangelical voters.

About half of Brazil identifies as Catholic, though some estimates now place Pentecostals as the majority. Their support is sure to be crucial to both candidates as they stump ahead of the Oct. 30 presidential runoff.

On Tuesday, a video from 2017 of then congressman Bolsonaro speaking at a Masonic lodge resurfaced and was widely circulated online. It was interpreted as an attempt to weaken the president’s standing with evangelicals, many of whom consider Freemasonry anathema to their beliefs.

A separate video from a 2016 interview also circulated on social media, with comments taken out of context from the president saying he would be willing to join in an indigenous tribe’s ritual of eating human meat.

The reaction on Twitter was fast: “Bolsonaro canibal” and “maçonaro,” a play with the word “mason” and the president’s last name, were trending in Brazil this week.

Bolsonaro pushed back on criticism of the appearance at the lodge, calling it a “fuss.” His communications minister furthered the mudslinging, though, sharing a video from an influencer and purported Satanist backing Lula.

After requests from Lula’s Workers’ Party, Brazil’s electoral authority ordered social media networks on Wednesday to remove content that falsely associate the 76-year-old candidate with Satanism or face fines.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea launches two more ballistic missiles

    North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles on Saturday, according to South Korean authorities, marking the country’s seventh round of weapons tests in the last two weeks. The two short-range ballistic missiles were fired in the direction of North Korea’s eastern waters just before 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, according to a statement from…

  • NATO must do more to protect itself against Russia, says German defense minister

    NATO must do more to protect itself against Russia and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Reuters news agency quoted German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht as saying on Oct. 8.

  • Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a woman on set. He was named a ‘possible defendant’ a year later. What changed?

    After an exhaustive 11-month investigation, authorities in New Mexico appear close to filing criminal charges over the on set fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, writes Bevan Hurley

  • Reagan naval drills spark another missile launch by North Korea

    North Korea’s sixth round of weapons tests in two weeks came hours after the U.S and South Korea wrapped a new round of naval drills off the coast.

  • Crimea Bridge Explosion Disrupts Crucial Supply Route for Russian Forces

    The blast partially destroyed a key artery for the movement of fuel, military equipment and food to Russian troops fighting to hold ground in southern Ukraine. Russian officials were quick to blame Kyiv.

  • North Korea flies warplanes near South Korea border, triggering drills

    The US, South Korea, and Japan have ramped up military drills after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan and flew warplanes near South Korea.

  • Lula Will Likely Win Brazil's Tight Election. But After That, Things Will Really Get Difficult

    For Lula, election night is where the good news ends because he faces major challenges from the right-wing and the economy

  • Here's What Has Happened in Iran Since the Death of Mahsa Amini

    Rights groups say the protests have led to hundreds of arrests, including numerous journalists, and violence against protesters

  • Alex Wagner juggles reality (and reality TV) with MSNBC show and 'smart' reboot of 'The Mole'

    Alex Wagner recently launched her primetime MSNBC show, but the journalist is steering another project: host of "The Mole" reboot on Netflix.

  • EU crypto rules set to cap dollar-pegged stablecoins

    European Union rules to regulate crypto assets will curb the market share of non-euro denominated stablecoins from 2024, potentially limiting EU competitiveness, industry representatives have said. Ambassadors for the 27 EU states on Wednesday gave their approval to a deal on the new Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA) thrashed out in June with the European Parliament. The ambassadors also published a full text of the deal, revealing details such as that stablecoins not denominated in the euro will be limited to 1 million transactions and 200 million euros ($196 million) in transaction value when marketed in the euro zone.

  • New Abortion Bans Put on Hold by Courts in Arizona and Ohio

    (Bloomberg) -- Abortion bans in Arizona and Ohio were temporarily put on hold by judges, allowing procedures in the states to continue while the nonprofit Planned Parenthood challenges the new restrictions in court.Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastFacebook Is Warning 1 Million Users About Stolen Usernames, PasswordsPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityNATO Once Feared a Putin Victory. Now It Worries Over His DefeatBiden Sh

  • Canada Adds 21,000 Jobs in Tight Market; Unemployment Falls

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian employment grew in September for the first time in four months, but gains remained moderate in a sign the labor market continues to be near full capacity. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Biden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsStock Traders Hit Sell Button on Hawkish Fed Bets: Markets WrapKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financin

  • The Kraft Heinz Company stock performance and analyst projections

    The Kraft Heinz Company stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $KHC performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • The 3 Biggest Social Security Changes Likely on the Way

    Here are the three biggest Social Security changes that are likely on the way. The good news is that there's a change that would go a long way toward preserving full Social Security benefits. Currently, the maximum income subject to payroll taxes that fund Social Security is $147,000.

  • Dallas man kills 21-year-old woman after she beat him in basketball game: ‘Senseless’

    Asia Womack, 31, was shot dead after playing a basketball game in South Dallas

  • Analysis-Lula can defend Brazil election lead with third parties, abstainers

    Leftist Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva can defend his lead against right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by appealing to voters who snubbed both in the first round of voting, according to political analysts and pollsters. Lula won 48.4% of valid votes on Sunday against 43.2% for Bolsonaro, a much tighter result than expected and 1.8 million votes shy of an outright victory that would have avoided the Oct. 30 runoff between the top two candidates. But even as Bolsonaro's campaign emerged from the first round energized by outperforming most polls, he faces an uphill battle in winning over enough new voters in the next four weeks.

  • Disputing Iran's version, mom says teen was beaten to death

    The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl has disputed official claims that her daughter fell to her death from a high building, saying the teen was killed by blows to the head as part of the crackdown on anti-hijab protests roiling the country. Nasreen Shakarami also said authorities kept her daughter Nika’s death a secret for nine days and then snatched the body from a morgue to bury her in a remote area, against the family’s wishes. The bereaved mother spoke in a video message Thursday to Radio Farda, the Persian-language arm of the U.S.-funded station Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

  • Montenegro holds pride march despite opposition from church

    Several hundred people on Saturday joined an LGBTQ pride march in Montenegro, held amid strong opposition from the influential Serbian Orthodox Church in the small conservative Balkan country. Montenegro's 10th pride event was dubbed “No more buts," reflecting demands that more be done to stem hate speech and harassment of LGBTQ community despite huge steps that have been made in the past years. “We gathered here for the 10th time to show we are human, (that we are) live beings made of flesh and blood, wishes and dreams, but rejected and ignored, discriminated and trampled upon because of love,” said activist Stasa Bastrica.

  • Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people

    Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, and experts warn such risks to society's oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change. Almost all of the dozens of people killed by Ian in hardest hit Lee County were 50 or older, with many in their 70s, 80s and even 90s. Climate change makes hurricanes wetter and more powerful, but it also increases the frequency of heat waves like ones that scorched the Pacific Northwest the last two summers, killing scores of mostly aged people.

  • RNC, Arizona GOP sue Maricopa County Republicans over election laws

    The Republican Party of Arizona and the Republican National Committee (RNC) this week sued Maricopa County officials, alleging that the county has violated election law over poll worker staffing during the 2022 primaries. The lawsuit claims there were more Democrats (857) than Republicans (712) working as poll workers in Maricopa County voting centers during the…