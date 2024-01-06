Satellite Captures Ice Strings Falling Into Southern Ocean

Satellite imagery captured ice strings detaching from the Amery ice shelf in Antarctica and falling into the ocean in the early days of January 2024.

The timelapse imagery shows the period from January 1, 2024 to January 5, the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) said. Strings of ice are clearly visible as they fall into the Southern Ocean.

A crew of researchers and technicians from the Polarstern exhibition was at the Amery ice shelf in the first week of the year. Credit: CIRA/CSU & NOAA via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]