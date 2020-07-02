Satellite Data Exposes A Massive Methane Problem

The fossil fuel industry has received plenty of flak over the past decade for its conspicuous role in climate change. The usual script goes something like this: Fossil fuels - which currently supply 80 percent of the world’s energy needs - release large amounts of CO2, a greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere when burned. CO2 traps large amounts of heat in our atmosphere, directly contributing to global warming and climate change.

But now a new script has emerged: Leaky oil and gas infrastructure has been playing an outsized role in climate change by spewing out far more quantities of an even more potent greenhouse gas into the atmosphere than earlier thought.

Reuters has reported that satellites by the European Space Agency have detected huge plumes of methane leaking from the 2,607-mile-long Yamal pipeline that transports natural gas from Siberia to Europe.

The massive methane leaks could throw a monkey wrench into the natural gas bridge, which presupposes that natural gas is a cleaner fossil fuel causing it to be favored over coal in the global energy mix.

Methane leaks







Source: Reuters

Methane More

Using the satellite data, energy consultancy Kayrros has estimated that one leak was spewing out a staggering 93 tonnes of methane every hour, equal to the amount of CO2 emitted by 15,000 cars in the U.S. in a whole year. A second leak on the same pipeline was nearly as egregious, gushing 17 tonnes of the colorless and odorless gas every hour.

Gazprom, the operator of the giant pipeline, has not responded to requests for comments by Kayrros.

The latest discoveries suggest that we have been unfairly blaming mud volcanoes and natural oil and gas seepages for the sharp increase in atmospheric methane and that our drilling activities could, in fact, be directly responsible.

Related: A Look At Europe’s Ambitious $140 Billion Hydrogen Plan

Currently, there isn’t much methane in the atmosphere - only 1,870 parts per billion, or about two cups of water inside a standard Olympic-size swimming pool. In contrast, CO2 levels in 2018 were measured at 407.4 parts per million (ppm), making it 226.3x more abundant than methane in the atmosphere. Although methane does not usually get the same bad rap that carbon dioxide does, it’s actually a far more potent greenhouse gas, more than 80x more powerful at warming the earth than CO2 over 20 years and 28x more powerful on a 100-year timescale. Methane’s chemical shape makes it remarkably effective at trapping heat, and adding just a little more of the gas into the atmosphere can have profound effects on how quickly the planet warms.

The bad news: Methane levels have increased sharply over the past four decades and are now responsible for about one-sixth of the total energy imbalance that is causing global warming.







Source: Climate.gov

Gases More