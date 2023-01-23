Satellite High chorus teacher charged with trying to meet student for sex; students, teachers, 'shocked'

A Satellite High School chorus instructor who had received accolades from students and teachers alike over decades, was arrested over the weekend after Brevard County sheriff’s agents said he attempted to meet a child for sex.

Timothy Liscum, 64, of Melbourne, who has been employed by Brevard Public Schools for 30 years, was charged with traveling to meet a minor after luring by computer and use of a computer service to solicit, seduce, lure a child, according to court records.

The sheriff’s office was also looking into whether other youth at the 1,400-student beachside community campus may have been approached by the teacher. Brevard County Public school officials contacted Sunday about the arrest were at the school Monday morning to talk with administrators.

“We do have counselors, support staff who are available to talk with students,” said Russell Bruhn, spokesperson for the school district.

“The mood is somber at the campus. There is a lot of shock and everyone is processing what’s happening. He was the chorus teacher and he’s been with the school for decades and is loved, respected, by students and his teaching colleagues."

Liscum was held at the Brevard County Jail Complex on a $70,000 bond. He will go before a judge for an initial appearance Monday. He has not yet been assigned a public defender or listed a defense attorney to speak on his behalf, records show.

Brevard County sheriff’s agents began investigating after the Satellite Beach Police Department was contacted by a student’s parents. The student's age was not immediately available.

The sheriff’s office said Liscum had been communicating with a student from the high school. The student became concerned about the conversations and told another student along with another teacher, a sheriff’s press release stated.

The sheriff’s office took over the investigation and acting as the teen, carried on further conversations electronically with the instructor.

The sheriff’s office said Liscum then solicited the student — an agent posing as the teen — for inappropriate sexual contact. Liscum was arrested as he attempted to meet the student in person.

An investigation is ongoing.

