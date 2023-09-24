New satellite image of Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ after strike posted online

A new satellite image of the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters after the missile attack on 22 September has appeared online; there is no more smoke in the photo and the aftermath of the attack is clearly visible.

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: The new satellite image was shared by Planet.com.

The photo shows the damaged building of the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters and the places where the missiles hit.

Background:

On the morning of 22 September, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by guided missiles and UAVs on occupied Crimea, with the Russians claiming they had managed to shoot down one missile and two drones.

Later, it was reported that there had been a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. The Russian Ministry of Defence even acknowledged the death of one soldier, although later the occupiers' defence ministry said that person had gone missing.

Foreign media outlets said that Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to attack the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that at least 9 people, including Russian generals, were killed and 16 wounded in the Ukrainian attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

A successful operation by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine resulted in a missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol on 22 September.

