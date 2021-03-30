Satellite image shows renewed activity at North Korean nuclear lab

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrea Mitchell and Dan De Luce and Abigail Williams
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Satellite images show renewed activity at a North Korean nuclear facility, suggesting that Kim Jong Un's regime is preparing to start or has already started reprocessing plutonium for nuclear weapons, experts say.

The commercial satellite photos show steam or smoke rising from a small building at the Yongbyon Radiochemistry Laboratory and from an adjacent thermal plant. The lab reprocesses spent fuel rods to extract plutonium for nuclear bombs.

The photos, released by Maxar Technologies and the Center for Strategic and International Studies, were posted on the think tank's website, Beyond Parallel.

Previous satellite imagery had shown other signs of activity at the thermal power plant in recent weeks. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, this month cited signs of activity at the Yongbyon facility and another site, calling the nuclear work a clear violation of U.N. sanctions.

The latest activity suggests that North Korea has launched is preparing to launch a new effort for nuclear reprocessing, said Victor Cha, Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, who was a senior national security official in the George W. Bush administration.

Image: Steam or smoke at the thermal plant in North Korea (Maxar Technologies)
Image: Steam or smoke at the thermal plant in North Korea (Maxar Technologies)

The move and two rounds of missile tests in recent weeks are a political maneuver by Kim to challenge President Joe Biden's administration and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Cha said.

"It is a series of escalations. I think it's pretty calculated. They're ratcheting up pressure as they had done to President Trump and to President Obama," Cha said.

The moves are "nothing new with regard to North Korea, but this is happening fairly early on in the administration," he said.

The White House, the State Department and the Defense Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

After the Biden administration presented a united front with allies in Asia, including Japan and South Korea, and took a tough line in talks with China, "I think North Korea feels like it has to respond," said Cha, who is also a professor of government at Georgetown University.

To further escalate, North Korea could fire off longer-range missiles, conduct a nuclear test or launch an intercontinental ballistic missile, possibly from a submarine, Cha and other experts said.

North Korea has not conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile test since late 2017. After a period of high tensions, the Trump administration pursued diplomacy with Pyongyang. Talks between Trump and Kim in Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2019 ultimately collapsed with no agreement.

The U.N. Security Council held a closed-door meeting about North Korea on Tuesday, but the discussions produced no immediate outcome. The U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Monday that "we're looking at additional actions that we might take here in New York."

North Korea has made a string of provocative moves and statements in recent weeks.

As the U.S. and South Korea carried out computer-simulated joint military exercises, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea's leader, warned Washington on March 16 against "causing a stink."

Days later, North Korea launched a pair of short-range cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea. Senior Biden administration officials said at the time that the cruise missile tests were at the low end of the scale in terms of what the regime could do to raise tensions.

Then, last week, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles in violation of U.N. resolutions. Kim's sister on Friday called South Korean President Moon "a parrot raised by America."

At his first news conference last week, Biden said the U.S. would consult with its allies and respond if the regime chose "to escalate."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Biden had no plans to meet with Kim.

"I think his approach would be quite different, and that is not his intention," Psaki said.

Rear Adm. Michael Studeman, director of intelligence for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said this month that recent North Korean nuclear activity could be designed to gain leverage with the U.S. to try to secure relief from punishing sanctions.

"We have our eye on this. And it is deeply concerning where North Korea wants to go," Studeman said at a virtual event. If North Korea has started reprocessing, "then that could put us into a different level of tension with Korea going into 2021," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond

    Free agent center Andre Drummond says he is joining the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, having cleared waivers Sunday evening. The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Drummond, using an image of himself in a Lakers uniform and cradling a basketball, posted the photo on Instagram on Sunday evening and wrote: "Back to work."

  • SF to #3 and what 'League of Leagues' can tell us about early ADP

    Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don recap the 49ers trade for the #3 pick and analyze some notable picks in early fantasy drafts.

  • After Jubilation on the Suez Canal Comes the Investigation

    (Bloomberg) -- In the end, it took roughly six days and seven hours to undo the minutes of drama that exposed the vulnerability of global trade and captivated the world. It may take longer to figure out how to avoid it happening again.At just after 3 p.m. local time on Monday, the Ever Given was dislodged from a sand bank in the Suez Canal by tugboats pushing and pulling to rock it loose. To cheers from the dozens of crew working on the effort to refloat it and relief among Egyptian authorities, the enormous 21st century container ship that got stuck in a waterway first opened in 1869 was free. The backlog of about 400 ships started moving that evening.“Despite the difficult situation we’ve confronted, Egyptians stood beside their leadership and their country and endured the crises and registered their joy,” President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi declared at a press conference on Tuesday alongside Osama Rabie, the chief executive of the Suez Canal Authority.Yet, the fallout from the incident in such a vital artery of the globalized economy is just beginning. Insurers are already totting up the cost and who might be on the hook, but the real focus is quickly shifting to what went wrong.There will be questions about speed, whether the Ever Given should have employed tugs and if it should have braved the journey through the wind at all. Egyptian investigators, led by a canal authority committee, will analyze recordings from the deck, including conversations among crew. Read More: When a Desert Wind Blew $10 Billion of Global Trade Off CourseGusts exceeded 40 miles per hour when Ever Given braved the journey on March 23. The Suez Canal has witnessed plenty of winds and bad weather, and tankers have faced worse without getting stuck, Rabie said.He distanced Egypt from responsibility, blaming the wind and possible “human and technical errors,” though promised a full probe into what happened. He also said the authority will look into whether they need new tugs with better capabilities.“The Suez Canal authority should learn something on how this accident could have happened and what kind of measures are needed to prevent this,” Peter Berdowski, chief executive of Boskalis, the owner of Netherlands-based salvage experts SMIT, told Dutch radio. The manager of the ship, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, has already said initial inquiries suggest the accident was due to the wind. An extensive probe is ongoing and will include interviews with pilots onboard and all bridge personnel and other crew, a company spokesman said on March 27.What’s sure is that the 400-meter-long Ever Given was firmly wedged in the canal’s bank. It was time to call SMIT. As television footage showed tugs were unable to budge the ship, SMIT began scrambling a plan, according to people familiar with the situation.After being employed by Ever Given’s Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., on March 24, plane tickets were booked to fly staff to Egypt from the Netherlands. There were media reports that the ship had refloated, but the SMIT team had data on where the vessel was sitting and knew it would require more, the people said.The problem was the location of the Egyptian tugs. The Suez Canal authorities had deployed tugs to the north side of the Ever Given, and were tugging from there. Because of the way she was lodged into the canal wall, pulling or pushing from that direction was ineffective.“If you want to pull a vessel heading north from her side, you have to pull on the south side,” Boskalis spokesman Martijn Schuttevaer said on March 24. The company sent a number of tug boats, including heavy anchor tugs and other resources, to the south side, he said.The pressure was on to clear one of the world's busiest waterways, with all the media and world watching. There was also a tidal deadline. Had the operation missed the highest tide in weeks, it could have meant having to spend days offloading containers.President El-Sisi said he told Suez chief Rabie to prepare for the worst. “I asked him what is the most difficult scenario,” El-Sisi said on Tuesday. “He told me it’s the offloading of containers. I said let’s be ready. Whatever it costs we have to be ready in a crisis like this.” Read More: End of Suez Snarl Marks Beginning of New Stress on Global TradeBy March 26, people familiar with the rescue efforts were expecting it would take until at least this Wednesday to dislodge the vessel. The canal authority had been dredging using a cutter suction dredger called the Mashhour. It basically churns mud and sand underwater, sucks it up and spits it out via a pipeline.There had been some more refloating attempts, and every time the ship didn’t move, it was a concern for the salvage crew. But a breakthrough came early Monday morning, when the ship was partially dislodged and she started to pivot. The dredgers continued scraping away sand at the bow.Then it happened. Boskalis CEO Berdowski could see live on the radar the ship was coming afloat. What followed was a “tense 10 minutes,” he told Dutch radio on Monday. There was a chance the boat could then drift and get stuck on the other side, he said.For the Egyptian crew, the relief was even more palpable. Had the plan failed, the next challenge would have been to start offloading 1,000 containers, according to Mohamed Bahaa, managing director of the Evergreen Line agent in Egypt, the company that operates the ship. “The decisive moment was yesterday at 3 p.m.,” he said. “I felt relieved as I was very worried about having to resort to lightening the vessel. SMIT said that if Monday’s refloating trial didn’t succeed, we should lighten the vessel and this was not an easy task.” President El-Sisi had said the country’s reputation was on the line and had been calling regularly during each day for updates, as had other top officials. He said he told Rabie “Egypt is on your neck.”“The focus now will be on the investigation front, and that’s a big open question,” said Ian Ralby, chief executive of I.R. Consilium, a maritime law and security consulting firm that works with governments. “We need to be looking at the full spectrum of possibilities for this case.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • N Carolina NAACP sues to have Confederate monument removed

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina chapter of the NAACP filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking the removal of a Confederate monument which stands in front of a county courthouse where protests have been staged for several years and which intensified last year after the death of George Floyd. "The monument stands illegally because the state constitution outlaws government action that denies equal protection, exhibits racial discrimination, and squanders public money."

  • Major Biden 'Nipped' Person On Walk In Second White House Incident

    The White House said the National Park Service employee was seen by medical staff "out of an abundance of caution."

  • Who should the 49ers target 3rd overall?

    The 49ers and Dolphins shook up the 2021 NFL Draft with a blockbuster trade that sent the 3rd overall pick to San Francisco. Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don project what John Lynch and company will do come April on the latest Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Suez Canal works to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume

    The Suez Canal expects 140 ships to pass on Tuesday after the freeing of a container ship stranded for nearly a week allowed it to reopen, but experts warned that disruptions to global shipping and at ports could take months to resolve. The blockage threw global supply chains into disarray, threatening costly delays for firms already wrestling with COVID-19 restrictions, and nearly doubled rates for oil product tankers. "We want to reaffirm in a clear message to the world that everything is back to the way it was," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told reporters on Tuesday from a platform on the canal, as container ships passed behind him.

  • Lakers news: Andre Drummond to play and start against Milwaukee

    The Los Angeles Lakers' newest addition will waste no time in making his debut and will take the court on Wednesday night.

  • New satellite image raises concerns over North Korea’s nuclear program

    A new satellite image shows smoke rising from North Korea’s main nuclear plant. Experts say it appears that North Korea is about to make more nuclear weapons, or already has.

  • Hunter Biden calls Trump 'vile' in new book and denies Ukraine allegations

    Joe Biden’s son will publish memoir next week‘I became a proxy for his fear he wouldn’t be re-elected’US politics – live coverage Hunter Biden with his wife Melissa Cohen and their son Beau on 26 March 2021. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images In a keenly awaited memoir, Joe Biden’s son Hunter attacks Donald Trump as “a vile man with a vile mission” who plumbed “unprecedented depths” in last year’s US presidential election. Hunter, 51, is a lawyer and businessman who has been the focus of Republican bile ever since Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani sought information on his business dealings in Ukraine to use in the 2020 campaign. On the page, Biden insists he did nothing wrong in joining in April 2014 the board of Burisma, the gas company at the heart of the Ukraine affair. He dismisses the controversy as “remarkable for its epic banality”. But he says he would not do so again. He found the company’s role as a bulwark against Russian aggression under Vladimir Putin “inspiring”, though the five-figures a month fee was also a factor. Biden acknowledges that his famous surname was considered “gold” by Burisma. “To put it more bluntly,” he writes, “having a Biden on Burisma’s board was a loud and unmistakable fuck-you to Putin.” Giuliani’s search for dirt saw Trump impeached – and acquitted – for the first time. Republican attacks on Hunter Biden have continued, focusing on his business dealings and also his troubled personal life, including well-known struggles with drink and drug addiction and recently a decision to purchase a gun which became part of a domestic dispute. Biden’s memoir, Beautiful Things, deals with such personal issues as well as the deaths of his mother and sister in a car crash in 1973 and that of his older brother, Delaware attorney general Beau Biden, from brain cancer in 2015. The book will be published next week. The Guardian obtained a copy. Describing what it felt like to be in the eye of a political storm over business interests he says “sometimes” unavoidably coincided with his father’s work as vice-president to Barack Obama, Biden writes: “I became a proxy for Donald Trump’s fear that he wouldn’t be re-elected. “He pushed debunked conspiracy theories about work I did in Ukraine and China, even as his own children had pocketed millions in China and Russia and his former campaign manager [Paul Manafort] sat in a jail cell for laundering millions more from Ukraine.” He adds: “None of that matters in an up-is-down Orwellian political climate. Trump believed that if he could destroy me, and by extension my father, he could dispatch any candidate of decency from either party, all while diverting attention from his own corrupt behavior.” Insisting he is “not Billy Carter or Roger Clinton” – relations of previous presidents who proved magnets for media and opposition attention – Biden writes that he knows his surname has helped him in business. But, he adds, “I am not Eric Trump or Donald Trump Jr. I’ve worked for someone other than my father. I rose and fell on my own.” Biden criticises Trump for his efforts to attack his father on the debate stage last October, writing that Trump showed “trademark callousness” in playing “the only card he ever plays: attack”. Joe Biden defended Hunter then, saying he was proud of how he handled his struggles with addiction and telling viewers: “There’s a reason why [Trump is] bringing up all this malarkey. He doesn’t want to talk about the substantive issues. It’s not about his family and my family. It’s about your family.” Hunter Biden also criticises Trump allies, calling the Florida congressman Matt Gaetz a “troll”. The South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham, he writes, is a family friend from Joe Biden’s long service in the Senate who nonetheless “morph[ed] into a Trump lapdog right before my eyes, slandering me and my father in the coldest, most cynical, most self-serving ways.” In the book, Hunter offers some insights into the Biden family, including an occasion when his father sought to intervene in his addictions by bringing two counselors from a rehab centre to the family home in Delaware. When Hunter refused, Joe Biden “suddenly looked terrified” and chased him down the driveway, then grabbed him, hugged him and “cried for the longest time”. Hunter had a brief romantic relationship with Beau’s widow, Hallie, after Beau’s death. “Our relationship had begun as a mutually desperate grasping for love we both had lost, and its dissolution only deepened that tragedy,” he recalls.

  • President Biden's Dog Major Bites Another Person at White House

    This isn’t the first time Major has “nipped” someone. Earlier this month, CNN reported that Major had bitten an unidentified White House security employee.

  • Humans Will Probably Evolve to Be Venomous

    Start warning your enemies.

  • Jen Shah, 'Real Housewives' star, arrested and accused of wire fraud

    The reality TV star, who the New York police commissioner said "allegedly targeted and defrauded hundreds of victims," could face prison if convicted.

  • How to reverse image search on Google to find information related to a specific photo

    You can do a Google reverse image search by using an image to search Google rather than written keywords. Here's how to do it on any device.

  • China formalises sweeping electoral shake-up for Hong Kong, demands loyalty

    China finalised a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system on Tuesday, drastically curbing democratic representation in the city as authorities seek to ensure "patriots" rule the global financial hub. The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over its freest city following the imposition of a national security law in June, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent. The changes would see the number of directly elected representatives fall and the number of Beijing-approved officials rise in an expanded legislature, Xinhua news agency reported.

  • Volkswagen says its 'Voltswagen' rebrand was a very early April Fool's joke

    Volkswagen made the shocking announcement on Tuesday that its "Voltswagen" rebrand revealed just one day prior was merely a publicity stunt. The German automaker reportedly posted a notice on its website on Monday indicating it would change the name of its American division to "Voltswagen" as it shifts its focus to making electric vehicles. A person familiar with the company's plans previously told USA Today that the German automaker's website had not been hacked, and the announcement two days before April Fools' Day was not a joke or marketing ploy, though Volkswagen declined to comment. On Tuesday, though, The Wall Street Journal reported that Volkswagen will actually be keeping its name. A spokesperson said the rebrand was intended as an early April Fools' Day stunt to get people talking about the company's electric car strategy. "The problem for VW is that everyone took them seriously," writes the Journal. Perhaps because it is still March, the prank fell flat, "creating confusion about the company's intentions," writes the Journal. Volkswagen reportedly scrambled to spread the word that the name change was fake, but somehow the announcement unveiling "Voltswagen" was again published on the American division's website, making it look like the rebrand really would launch in May. Even without all the confusion, the prank would have been groan-inducing. The fake press release "quotes" U.S. CEO Scott Keogh as saying "We might be changing out our K for a T, but what we aren't changing is this brand's commitment to making best-in-class vehicles for drivers and people everywhere." On the other hand, it's likely that completely butchering their PR stunt got them more attention than the corny corporate holiday prank would have earned otherwise. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.comKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacementThe rotten center of the infrastructure debateAriana Grande joins The Voice

  • Brazil military chiefs resign in new crisis for Bolsonaro

    It comes amid a cabinet reshuffle as Jair Bolsonaro fights to contain a crisis over his leadership.

  • Brazil to replace military chiefs after Bolsonaro sparks political crisis

    BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil will replace the three heads of its armed forces, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, as Latin America's biggest nation, already roiled by the pandemic, faced a growing crisis between President Jair Bolsonaro and the military. The departure of Brazil's three top military commanders comes a day after Bolsonaro's most dramatic cabinet overhaul since taking power, included the shock departure of his defense minister. Their exits underline the scale of the political and public health crises afflicting Brazil, which has become the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The mysterious buyers of Beeple's $69 million crypto art piece revealed their real names: 'these pseudonyms were never meant to be masks'

    Crypto investors Vignesh Sundareson and Anand Venkateswaran were previously known only by their online usernames @metakovan and @twobadour.

  • A 'super gonorrhea' vaccine is being developed by the team behind AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot

    Experts fear a new strain of gonorrhea could become untreatable. A funding program granted millions to Oxford University to develop a vaccine.