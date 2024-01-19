Satellite imagery confirms Russia lost Tarantul-class corvette in Sevastopol Bay

Recent satellite photos suggest that Ukraine sunk a Russian Tarantul-class corvette in occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, on Dec. 29, 2023, open-source intelligence outlet InformNapalm reported via Telegram on Jan. 19.

According to the report information, the sinking of the ship likely took place on Dec. 29-30. On Dec. 29, local social media accounts were reporting loud explosions audible in the city. Russian occupation “authorities,” however, did not provide any official comments.

InformNapalm

"Thus, on Dec. 29-30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine likely carried out a successful attack in the waters of Sevastopol," InformNapalm wrote.

Read also:

On Jan. 19, Crimean resistance movement Atesh reported that a Tarantul-class corvette had sunk in occupied Sevastopol.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine