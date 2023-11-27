Satellite imagery confirms Russian Defense Ministry arsenal in Volgograd Oblast caught fire

The satellite image shows the absence of at least one of the buildings intended for ammunition storage

The Russian service of Radio Liberty has shared satellite photos showing the aftermath of explosions in the village of Kotluban, Volgograd Oblast, where a military unit was set on fire overnight on Nov. 15-16.

The journalists compared the images from Nov. 11 and Nov. 24. The photographs confirm the statements of the locals that the fire was on the premises of a Russian military unit. Residents assumed that warehouses or a train with ordnance had exploded.

Read also: Russia reports large-scale drone attack – likely conducted by Ukraine’s military intel

The images show that the building no longer has a roof, and there is a burnt debris in its place.

"According to the Wikimapia service, the arsenal of the Main Missile Artillery Directorate (GRAU) of the Russian Defense Ministry is located here," Radio Liberty writes.

“After the accident, at least one of the buildings intended for storing ammunition was destroyed on the grounds of the arsenal.”

Read also: More explosions heard in Russia’s Tula as drones reportedly downed

Overnight on Nov. 15-16, a military unit was reported to be on fire in Volgograd Oblast. Russian media reported a drone attack.

Ukrainian special services and the military have not officially confirmed their involvement in the incident.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine