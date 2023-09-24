Satellite Imagery Shows Damage to Russia's Black Sea Fleet HQ in Crimea

Satellite imagery shows damage sustained to the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea, after it was struck by a Ukrainian missile attack on September 22.

Images released by Maxar shows before and after views of the building on September 20 and the day after the attack on September 23.

Following Friday’s attack, Ukraine’s special forces said they targeted the building during a meeting between Black Sea Fleet leaders and “dozens” were killed and wounded in the strike, including senior officials.

Russia did not confirm the number of casualties or reports of senior leadership injuries. Credit: Maxar via Storyful

