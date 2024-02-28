Satellite Imagery Shows Wildfires Flaring Up in Texas

Satellite imagery captured wildfires scorching the Texas Panhandle region on Wednesday, February 28, as some residents witnessed extensive damage.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Smokehouse Creek fire had burned an estimated 850,000 acres and was 3 percent contained, while the Windy Deuce fire had burned an estimated 90,000 acres and was 25 percent contained, according to officials.

The Smokehouse Creek fire was reportedly the second-largest wildfire in Texas history. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful

