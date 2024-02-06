Satellite images of Chile wildfires show where forest fires burned

New satellite images show the extent of the widespread damage caused by raging wildfires in Chile's scenic Valparaíso region that have killed least 122 people.

On Monday, the space technology company Maxar gathered multiple satellite images of entire neighborhoods east of the resort town of Viña del Mar that have been destroyed. The images, collected at 11:48 a.m. local time, do not show active wildfires but burn scars left behind from the flames.

On Monday, Chile's state forensic agency reported the toll stood at 122 dead, with only 32 of the victims identified. President Gabriel Boric had warned Sunday that an earlier death toll of 112 could rise "significantly."

Most of the deaths have been in Viña del Mar, a popular tourist spot known for its beaches and gardens. The town's mayor, Macarena Ripamonti, told reporters on Sunday that "190 people are still missing" in the city.

The fires surged Friday in the Valparaíso region, fueled by winds and an intense heatwave that has seen temperatures of around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Below are satellite images capturing the areas tragically affected by the wildfires:

An infrared satellite image released Monday by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the areas affected by large wildfires near the cities of Valparaiso and Viña del Mar in Chile. / Credit: Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies

A view of burned homes east of Viña del Mar, where most of the deaths have been reported, on Feb. 5. / Credit: Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies

Before and after satellite images from the Chile wildfires

A view of homes and buildings in the town of Quilpué before the wildfires. / Credit: Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies

A view of destroyed homes and buildings in the town of Quilpué on Feb. 5. / Credit: Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies

View of the Quebrada Escobares neighborhood before wildfire damage. / Credit: Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies

View of the wildfire damage in the Quebrada Escobares neighborhood on Monday. / Credit: Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies

