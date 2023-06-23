Satellite images indicate that Russians begin to build a crossing under Chonhar bridge

The Russians began to build a pontoon crossing under the Chonhar bridge, which was damaged by a missile attack.

Source: Skhemy (Schemes), a project of Radio Liberty

Quote: "On 23 June, the Planet satellite recorded a new pontoon crossing, erected under the Chonhar bridge – this happened after the attack reported by Russian-controlled authorities of the occupied territories of Ukraine on the morning of 22 June."

Details: The pictures published by the project show that two bridges in this place have been damaged.

In the pictures taken on 18 May, there was no crossing yet.

Background:

On Thursday, 22 June, Russians reported an attack on a bridge on the administrative border between Kherson Oblast and Crimea near Chonhar.

Nikolai Lukashenko, Kremlin-appointed so-called "minister of transport of Crimea", said that it would take several weeks to restore the Chonhar Bridge fully.

