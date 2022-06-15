New satellite images may show North Korea is prepping for another nuclear test, report says

Airbus DS 2022
Courtney Kube
·2 min read

New satellite imagery may indicate North Korea is preparing to conduct another nuclear test at its Punggye-ri test site and could do so at any time, according to a new report by Beyond Parallel, a project focused on Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Analysis of images from Sunday, June 12, shows ongoing work at one tunnel area, called Tunnel No. 3, and new construction at another, Tunnel No. 4, said the authors of the report.

The rebuilding and preparation at Tunnel No. 3, which began approximately four months ago, appears to be complete, said the authors, and it is “ready for an oft-speculated seventh nuclear test.”

The report also found that the new construction activity at Tunnel No. 4 strongly suggests “an effort to reenable it for potential future testing.”

“The timing of a seventh nuclear test now rests solely within the hands of Kim Jong un,” said the report.

Earlier this week South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Jin Park said North Korea appears to be ready to test. “It is being observed that preparations for a nuclear test are completed, so now only a political decision remains,” he said.

U.S. officials also believe North Korea could be planning an underground nuclear test this month.

The new construction activity at Tunnel No. 4 began since the last Beyond Parallel report on May 17, 2022, which the authors said indicates the work is recent. The imagery shows a new caisson wall under construction and construction materials are seen near the entrance to the portal.

Tunnel No. 4 was believed to have collapsed when North Korea disabled the site in 2018, but the report found that “the extent of actual damage inside the tunnels due to the disabling was unclear and these new indicators of activity suggest that the disabling was not complete, as is the case with Tunnel No. 3.”

The report also said the new imagery suggests possible preparation for a VIP visit. Senior North Korean military leaders and even Kim Jong Un himself often watch tests or visit after tests. “A close-up view of the portal area shows the actual concrete portal with an adjacent caisson retaining wall and some minor landscaping with small trees or bushes — likely in anticipation of a visit by senior officials,” the report said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • N.Korea expands restoration at nuke test site to second tunnel -report

    North Korea appears to be expanding restoration work at its nuclear test site to include a second tunnel, a U.S.-based think tank said on Thursday, as South Korean and U.S. officials say a new nuclear test could happen any day. Work and preparations at Tunnel No. 3 at the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Facility are apparently now complete and ready for a possible nuclear test, the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a report, citing commercial satellite imagery. North Korea conducted six underground nuclear tests at the site from 2006 to 2017.

  • South Korea says North has completed preparations for new nuclear test

    South Korea’s top diplomat said Monday that North Korea has completed preparations for a new nuclear test and that only a political decision by the country’s top leadership can prevent it from going forward.

  • Former Russian PM says the Baltic states 'will be next' if Ukraine loses its war against Russia

    Former Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov also said that Putin seemed "out of it" at a meeting days before the invasion of Ukraine began.

  • Fauci tests positive for virus, has mild COVID-19 symptoms

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America's pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 81-year-old Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, was experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, according to a statement Wednesday from the National Institutes of Health. Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials.

  • Asian markets decline after bear market hits Wall Street

    Benchmarks fell in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China. The Japanese yen's continuing slide against the dollar paused.

  • Zoar Village Council

    Zoar Village Council meeting

  • Iran says rocket launch coming after photos show preparation

    Iran acknowledged Wednesday it plans two tests for its new solid-fueled rocket after satellite photos showed preparations at a desert launch pad previously used in the program, even as tensions remain high over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program. The Islamic Republic will launch its satellite-carrying Zuljanah rocket twice more after conducting a previous launch, the state-run IRNA news agency quoted Defense Ministry spokesman Ahmad Hosseini as saying. Satellite images taken Tuesday by Maxar Technologies showed preparations at a launch pad at Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s rural Semnan province, the site of frequent recent failed attempts to put a satellite into orbit.

  • Zelenskyy follows up on reports of shortage and instructs Zaluzhnyi to check supply of military protective equipment to fighters

    Alyona Mazurenko - Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 22:53 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, to check whether Ukrainian defenders have been provided with the necessary protective equipment.

  • A Ukrainian Teen’s Remote-Controlled Drone Helped His Military Destroy 20 Russian Tanks

    The teen and his dad worked together to relay coordinates of Russian tanks to the Ukrainian military.

  • ‘Operation bad apple:’ Dozens of accused child predators arrested in months-long sting

    Dozens of accused child predators were arrested in a months-long sting with U.S. Marshals in Osceola County.

  • Stocks jump after Powell signals Fed will stay tough on inflation, Dow snaps 5-day slide

    Stocks rallied on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 75 basis points — its largest increase since 1994 — and signaled it could raise rates by a

  • Top Russian security official questions whether Ukraine will 'exist on the map' in 2 years

    A top Russian security official questioned whether Ukraine will "exist on the map" in two years in a threatening message posted to his social media account.

  • Nipsey Hussle's last moments detailed as murder trial opens

    Rapper Nipsey Hussle was gunned down outside his clothing shop in a calculated, premeditated fashion by a man upset over a discussion about snitching, a prosecutor told jurors Monday at the outset of of a long-delayed murder trial. Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said during his opening statement Wednesday that there's “no doubt” Eric R. Holder knew in advance that he would kill Hussle. The prosecutor described the sequence of events, including the talk about “snitching,” before Hussle's shooting death three years ago in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where both men grew up and the rapper was helping revitalize.

  • Zelenskyy: Donbas front is key, we continue to exert pressure in south

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 22:47 The Donbas front is key to determining who will dominate in the war in the coming weeks. Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to put pressure on the aggressors in the south to liberate Kherson.

  • 'Human Remnants' Found In Search For Dom Phillips And Bruno Pereira, Brazil Minister Says

    Phillips, a British journalist, and Pereira, a Brazilian Indigenous affairs expert, have been missing since June 5. A fisherman has confessed to involvement in their killings.

  • Exclusive-OPEC sees global oil demand growth slowing in 2023, sources say

    World oil demand growth will slow in 2023, OPEC delegates and industry sources said, as surging crude and fuel prices help drive up inflation and act as a drag on the global economy. Its forecast, along with that of the Paris-based International Energy Agency, will be watched closely for pointers on how OPEC supply policy might develop. An OPEC delegate and another source familiar with OPEC thinking said they expected world demand growth of 2 million barrels per day (bpd) or less in 2023, a rise of just 2%, compared with growth of 3.36 million bpd expected in 2022.

  • U.S. awaits 'constructive' response from Tehran on nuclear deal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States said on Tuesday it awaits a constructive response from Iran on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal without "extraneous" issues, a possible reference to Iran's demand its Revolutionary Guards be dropped from a U.S. terrorism list. "We await a constructive response from the Iranians, a response that leaves behind issues that are extraneous to the JCPOA," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, referring to the deal formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

  • Biden's Saudi Arabia trip shows MBS 'got away with murder' as the Ukraine war forces him to put business over principles, experts say

    By visiting Saudi Arabia, Biden is sending a "pretty powerful signal that it's OK now to do business with MBS," a veteran diplomat told Insider.

  • UN: Sahel violence could drive more refugees toward Europe

    The head of the U.N. refugee agency says “Europe should be much more worried” that more people from Africa’s Sahel region could seek to move north to escape violence, climate crises like droughts and floods and the impact of growing food shortages caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, called for more efforts to build peace in the world as conflicts and crises like those in Ukraine, Venezuela, Myanmar, Syria and beyond have driven over 100 million people to leave their homes — both within their own countries and abroad. UNHCR, the U.N.'s refugee agency, on Thursday issued its latest “Global Trends” report, which found over 89 million people had been displaced by conflict, climate change, violence and human rights abuses by 2021.

  • U.S. Rep. Sean Casten's 17-Year-Old Daughter Has Died: 'She Was So Loved'

    Gwen Casten's high school's Empowerment Club, which she founded, took to Instagram to commemorate her life, writing: "There are no words that can begin to describe the loss we are feeling"