Satellite images of packed Wuhan hospitals suggest coronavirus outbreak began earlier than thought

Satellite images of hospital car parks in Wuhan appear to show large numbers of cars, considerably before China alerted the world about coronavirus in December - ABC News/Harvard Medical School

Coronavirus may have broken out in the Chinese city of Wuhan much earlier than previously thought, according to a new US study looking at satellite imagery and internet searches.

The Harvard Medical School research found that the number of cars parked at major Wuhan hospitals at points last autumn was much higher than the preceding year.

It also found that searches from the Wuhan region for information on “cough” and “diarrhea”, known Covid-19 symptoms, on the Chinese search engine Baidu spiked around the same time.

It has led researchers to suggest that the outbreak began much earlier than December 31, the date the Chinese government notified the World Health Organisation of the outbreak.

The findings add weight to US calls for Beijing to cooperate with investigators attempting to understand the origins of a virus which has now claimed more than 400,000 lives worldwide.

The research was led by Dr John Brownstein, a Harvard Medical professor, and included researchers from Boston University and Boston Children’s Hospital.

It looked at satellite imagery of Wuhan from 2019 and compared it to shots taken in 2018. The technique is similar to that used by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Researchers obtained close to 350 images captured by private satellites. Around a third were usable because they had no smog, tall buildings or clouds in the way.

They counted the number of cars parked at Wuhan hospitals at points in the autumn of 2019 and compared them with images taken around the same time in 2018.

Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University had 506 cars parked one day in October 2018 but 640 cars parked one day in October 2019.

At Wuhan Tongji Medical University the number almost doubled, from 112 cars one day in October 2018 to 214 cars one day in September 2019.

The number of cars at one hospital, Tongji, was almost double in 2019 compared to a similar period the year before - ABC News More

Similar was seen at Wuhan Tianyou Hospital. One day in October 2018 there were 171 cars parked at the hospital. Around a year later the number of cars was 285.

In an attempt to find another data source the team also looked at searches on Baidu, a Chinese search engine, from the Wuhan region.

They found last year searches for “cough” and also “diarrhea” - a symptom believed to be more common with Covid-19 than the flu - spiked last autumn.

Search trends in Wuhan, according to the study - ABC News More