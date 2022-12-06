Satellite images of Russian airbase in Engels show damaged aircraft

Satellite images show that a fire on a strategic bomber had been put out at the Russian military airbase in Engels, Saratov Oblast.

Source: Mark Krutov, journalist of the Russian editorial office of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Details: Krutov has posted pictures of the airfield in Engels dated 4 and 6 December. The photo dated 6 December shows several fire trucks and traces of foam near a Tu-95 strategic bomber.

Aftermath if the alleged Ukrainian strike at the Engels airbase, Dec 4th/Dec 6th @planet images comparison. Several fire trucks and a foam beneath Tu-95 is clearly visible (also I'd say some craters, but I'm not 100% sure). pic.twitter.com/EkJMKKzpdY — Mark Krutov (@kromark) December 6, 2022

Background:

On 6 December, the American aerospace company Maxar posted satellite images of the Russian airbase in Engels near the city of Saratov, from which the Russian forces struck Ukraine.

On the morning of 5 December, Russian media reported that a fuel tanker exploded at an airfield in the Russian city of Ryazan, killing at least three people, and a drone also fell on bomber jets in Saratov Oblast.

