Satellite images show that up to 10 bombers disappeared from Russian Dyagilevo airbase

Up to 10 Tu-22M bombers have disappeared from the Russian Dyagilevo military airbase in Ryazan Oblast.

Source: Mark Krutov, journalist of the Russian editorial office of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, on Twitter

Details: Krutov published the pictures taken on 7 December. "The damaged Tu-22M has disappeared, leaving only a shadow on the tarmac. At least nine other Tu-22M bombers, as well as some other planes, have been moved away from the base," he wrote.

1/6 Aftermath of the Ukrainian UAV attack against Dyagilevo air base near Ryazan on new @planet imagery, taken on Dec 7th. Damaged Tu-22M disappeared, leaving only a shadow on the tarmac. At least 9 other Tu-22m bombers moved away from the base, as well as some other planes. pic.twitter.com/efdutv5QUs — Mark Krutov (@kromark) December 7, 2022

He did not rule out that some other planes could have been moved to another place at the same base.

3/6 Some more disappeared Tu-22Ms. Would be grateful if someone can count disappeared planes more precisely than I did (some seem to be moved to other spots at the same base)! pic.twitter.com/f6R64Ub8EZ — Mark Krutov (@kromark) December 7, 2022

Background:

Earlier, Krutov published pictures showing that a fire on a strategic bomber had been put out at the Russian military airbase in Engels, Saratov Oblast.

On the morning of 5 December, Russian media reported that a fuel tanker exploded at an airfield in the Russian city of Ryazan. A drone also fell on bomber jets in Saratov Oblast.

The New York Times, citing a senior Ukrainian official, reported that Ukraine carried out drone attacks on airfields in Russia on Monday.

