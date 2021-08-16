Satellite images show chaos and crowds at Kabul's airport as thousands try to escape Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover

Satellite imagery shows crowds surround an Afghani airplane
Crowds of Afghans surrounding a plane at Kabul's airport on Monday. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

  • Satellite images showed crowds of Afghans attempting to flee via Kabul's airport.

  • The Taliban quickly took over Afghanistan as the US completed its withdrawal of military forces.

  • Thousands of Afghan civilians, families, and former military interpreters are trying to escape.

Thousands of people in Afghanistan fled to the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul on Monday in a last-ditch effort to flee the country after the Taliban rapidly overtook the region.

Photos and videos showed many Afghans on runways and latching on to US planes attempting to take off. Some people fell off the planes.

New satellite images from Maxar Technologies reveal the scale of the humanitarian crisis as people try to escape Afghanistan.

satellite images show Afghani people on Kabul airstrip
People congregating on a runway at Kabul's airport on Monday. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

The satellite photos also gave a glimpse of the chaos outside the airport as hundreds of vehicles tried to approach the airfield.

Satellite image shows car pileups people near the entrance to Kabul&#39; airport
Traffic jams near the entrance to Kabul's airport. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

People appeared to abandon their cars in a rush to board the last planes leaving Kabul. John Kirby, the Pentagon's press secretary, said on Monday that military and civilian flights were grounded as US troops tried to reestablish a security perimeter around the airport.

Satellite image shows Afghani people near entrance to Kabul&#39;s airport
Crowds near the Kabul airport's entrance. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

It was unclear when flights out of the country would resume. The Pentagon announced on Monday that it was sending 1,000 more troops to Kabul for a total of 7,000 troops in Afghanistan's capital.

